GIRLS SOCCER: Area players named to Chicagoland Soccer all-state team

Four area soccer players were named to the second annual Chicagoland Soccer all-state team on Monday.

Taylor Hansen and Abigail Crabtree of Edwardsville, Lexi Grote of Granite City and Brianna Hatfield of Alton were among 121 players selected on the all-state team.

Grace Neidhardt of Granite City was named on the special mention list.

Crabtree, Grote and Hatfield earned their second all-state award this season. They also were named on the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team earlier this month.

Crabtree, who is continuing her soccer career at Purdue University next year, led the Tigers with 12 goals. Grote, who is heading to Southeast Missouri State, was the Warriors' top scorer with 16 goals and 16 assists. Hatfield, who will be a senior this fall, scored 20 goals to lead the Redbirds.

Hansen, a defender, helped Edwardsville pick up seven shutouts. She was named on the all-sectional team this spring. She plans to play soccer at Lewis and Clark Community College next year.

Neidhardt, who is headed to McKendree University next year, was named on the all-sectional team for the third straight year after finishing with 10 goals and seven assists.

Chicagoland Soccer, a website that is based in suburban Chicago, recognizes the best girls soccer players in the state. Last year, Grote and Crabtree were named on the all-state team and Neidhardt was named on the all-state watch list, which consists of potential future all-state players.