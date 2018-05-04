GIRLS SOCCER: Area teams set for postseason

The Roxana Shells and Edwardsville Tigers girls soccer teams will look to bring home another regional title this year.

The Shells' quest for their second straight title begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they take on the host-Breese Central Cougars in the Class 1A Breese Central Regional semifinals. A win will advance them to the regional title match against either Wesclin or Salem on May 11. Wesclin and Salem will play each other in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Edwardsville will look to win its second straight crown at the Class 3A Granite City Regional. The Tigers play Quincy in the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. May 15 and a victory will advance them to the title match against either Alton or Granite City at 6 p.m. May 18.

Alton and Granite City will square off in the other regional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. May 15. The Warriors edged the Redbirds 4-3 in a regular season match on May 3 at home.

Also, four area teams – East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney and Metro East Lutheran – will play in the Class 1A Marquette Regional. EA-WR and Metro East Lutheran will square off in a quarterfinal match at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wood River Soccer Park and the winner of that match will play Marquette in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Father McGivney will play Mater Dei in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The regional championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. May 11. Semifinal and championship matches will be played at Gordon Moore Park.

Civic Memorial will host a Class 2A regional tournament that starts at 5 p.m. May 11, with the Eagles taking on Jacksonville in a quarterfinal match. The winner of that match will play Waterloo in the semifinals at 4 p.m. May 16. The championship match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 18. All matches will be played at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Last year, Roxana won its first regional title in school history after beating Mater Dei 2-1 in the Class 1A Richland County Regional championship match. The Shells (14-2-3) are the No. 3 seed in this year's Breese Central Regional.

Edwardsville beat Belleville West 1-0 in last year's Class 3A Belleville West Regional title match. The Tigers (10-4-3) are the top seed in this year's Granite City Regional.

Granite City is seeded fourth and Alton is the No. 5 seed.

Marquette (12-7-2) is the top seed in its regional tournament. The Explorers return to 1A this year after playing in 2A last year.

Father McGivney is the No. 5 seed, EA-WR is seeded sixth and Metro East Lutheran is seeded ninth.

CM is seeded seventh in its regional tournament.