GIRLS SOCCER: Blazing away

Submitted photo Roxana senior Emma Lucas (front row, middle) plans to continue her soccer career at Lewis and Clark Community College next year. She is flanked by her parents and her coaches.

Emma Lucas is already enjoying an outstanding high school career at Roxana, scoring over 70 goals in four years.

Next year, the Roxana senior will take her strong offensive talent to Lewis and Clark Community College. She recently announced that she will play soccer for the Godfrey community college.

Lucas will join a LC women's soccer team that finished 18-3 and competed in the National Junior College Athletics Association national tournament. She'll also be playing for a new coach as Ryan Hodge takes over duties for the 2018 season. Hodge replaced Tim Rooney, who retired after the 2017 season.

Lucas has scored 20 more goals in each of the last three seasons for the Shells. Last year, she scored 29 goals and helped Roxana finish 14-3 and capture its first regional championship in program history.