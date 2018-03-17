GIRLS SOCCER: Cup of gold

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

EDWARDSVILLE – A year ago, the Edwardsville girls soccer team fell short of a Nike Division championship at the Metro Cup Tournament after losing to the Triad Knights 1-0 in penalty kicks in the title match at its home pitch.

On Saturday, Rileigh Kuhns and Megan Woll made sure the Tigers weren't going to lose another championship when they played the Belleville West Maroons in the tournament's Nike Division finals at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Kuhns and Woll each scored a goal in the second half to lift Edwardsville to a 2-0 win over the Maroons. The Tigers improved to 3-0-1 and gave Abby Federmann her first tournament championship as EHS coach.

After the match, the Edwardsville players received the 1-foot silver trophy. Last year, the Tigers beat Belleville West 1-0 in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional finals.

The Tigers outscored their opponents 11-1 during the tournament and recorded three shutouts. They started tournament play on Monday with a 5-0 win over Belleville East.

Edwardsville tied Waterloo 1-1 on Wednesday and defeated Rochester 3-0 on Thursday to clinch a spot to the Nike Division finals.

The Tigers won Group A of the eight-team Nike division. Belleville West won all three of its pool play matches in Group B to advance to Saturday's finals.

Also on Saturday, Marquette Catholic (3-1) knocked off Roxana (1-2-1) 3-0 in the third-place match of the Adidas Division finals at Althoff High, Alton (1-2-1) finished in a 0-0 tie with Waterloo in the Nike Division seventh-place match at Edwardsville, Civic Memorial (2-2) defeated Mount Vernon 8-2 in the Puma Division fifth-place match and Father McGivney (1-3) beat Jersey 2-0 in the Puma Division seventh-place match.

Kuhns, who is playing in her first season with the EHS girls soccer team this spring after not playing in her freshman year, earned Most Valuable Player honors after scoring four goals in the tournament, one in each match. She received a $20 Soccer Master Gift Card for her performance.

Kuhns was a spectator in the Tigers' loss to Triad in the Nike Division finals of last year's tournament at EHS.

On Saturday, she gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead after receiving a pass from Woll with 16:47 left in the second half and kicked the ball past Belleville West goalkeeper Jessica Brown. About 15 minutes earlier, Kuhns scored a goal that was waved off by the referees because the Tigers were called offsides.

Kuhns also scored goals against Belleville East, Waterloo and Rochester and is now the team's leader in goals.

With 13:56 left in Saturday's match, Woll, who coming off a strong volleyball season last fall, received a pass from Ezra Beckman and scored her second goal of the season to give EHS a 2-0 lead. She also scored a goal against Belleville East on Monday.

Regan Windau recorded the shutout in goal for the Tigers. Windau is part of a defensive unit that includes Jocelyn Wagner and juniors Ava Walla and Sarah Kraus.

The Tigers will play Belleville West again on March 27 at home. They'll play another match against Belleville East on April 3 and will face Rochester for the second time on May 2.

Federmann replaced Abby Comerford as EHS coach this spring and takes over a team that returns 12 players from last year's team that finished 13-4-2.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Incarnate Word at home.

Edwardsville girls soccer coach Abby Federmann discusses her team winning the Nike Division finals of the Metro Cup Tournament on Saturday. The Tigers beat Belleville West 2-0 in the championship match.

Edwardsville sophomore Rileigh Kuhns discusses her team winning the Nike Division championship of the Metro Cup tournament as well as winning the Most Valuable Player award. Kuhns scored 4 goals in the tournament, including one against Belleville West in the finals on Saturday.