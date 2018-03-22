GIRLS SOCCER: Fit to be tied

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

COLLINSVILLE – A day after getting shut out for the first time this season, the Edwardsville Tigers got back on the scoring track on Thursday against the Collinsville Kahoks in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams at Kahok Stadium.

The Tigers rallied to finish in a 4-4 tie with the Kahoks. Both teams played two 40-minute halves and two 10-minute overtime periods.

Edwardsville is now 3-1-2. After six matches, the Tigers have scored 16 goals. They came up one goal short of their season-high total of five that set against Belleville East in their season opener on March 12.

EHS started its season last week by winning the Nike Division championship of the Metro Cup tournament with a 3-0-1 record at the District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers lost 1-0 to Incarnate Word at their home pitch on Wednesday for their first loss of the season. It's the first time 18 years EHS played the Red Knights.

On Thursday, four different Edwardsville players scored against the Kahoks, who finished third in the Class 3A state tournament last year.

The Tigers were on the verge of losing their second straight match before sophomore Rileigh Kuhns came to the rescue with 31.7 seconds left in regulation. She scored from 20 yards out to tie the match at 4-4 and send the contest to overtime.

Kuhns also prevented the Tigers from losing to the Kahoks for the third straight time. Last year, Collinsville beat Edwardsville twice, including a 1-0 win in the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional semifinals.

The Tigers were the first team to score off the Kahoks this season. Colllinsville (2-0-1) outscored its opponents 6-0 in its first two matches.

EHS senior Megan Woll became the first player to score off the Kahoks after netting her third goal of the season with just four minutes into the match to give her team a 1-0 lead.

The Kahoks later rallied to take a 2-1 lead on goals by Faith Liljegren and Courtney Martin. But the Tigers tied the match at 2-2 on a goal by Emma Sitton with 1:23 left in the first half. It was Sitton's first goal of the season.

Martin netted her second goal after scoring on a header with 19:10 left in the second half that gave the Kahoks a 3-2 lead.

Senior Ezri Beckman tied the match at 3-3 by scoring her first goal of the season with 4:11 to go in the match.

Collinsville's Jalyn Richardson scored from 20 yards out with 1:41 remaining to give the Kahoks a 4-3 lead before Kuhns, who is playing in her first season with the Tigers, tied the match with her team-leading fifth goal of the season with 31.7 seconds left.

A week ago, Kuhns scored four goals in the Metro Cup tournament to earn Most Valuable Player honors.

EHS goalkeeper Regan Windau got hurt while making a save from a shot from Martin with 9:18 left in the second overtime. After sitting out a minute, Windau returned in goal.

With 1:10 left in the second overtime, Windau made a diving save on a shot by Richardson to prevent the Kahoks from beating the Tigers.

