GIRLS' SOCCER: Four GCHS players finalize college plans

Four Granite City student-athletes will continue their soccer careers in college next year.

Seniors Lexi Grote, Neeley Wiehardt, Grace Neidhardt and Kendyl Pritchett signed letters of intent to play college soccer on Thursday at the GCHS conference room. Grote will head to Southeast Missouri State, Neidhardt will play at McKendree and Wiehardt and Pritchett will go to Culver-Stockton College.

“We've all been friends for a while, so I felt like it was special for us to sign on the same day,” Grote said. “I've known Kendyll since we were like 4. We played soccer on Elks for a while. I've met Grace in middle school and Neeley in my freshman year.”

Wiehardt had mixed emotions about the big signing day. The goalkeeper is happy that she and her three teammates have finalized their college plans, but she's upset that they're going their separate ways after high school.

“It's very exciting and it's sad,” Wiehardt said.

Grote, who earned all-state honors last year, will be the first Granite City player to play for SEMO since Paige Luehmann, who graduated from the Cape Girardeau NCAA Division I school in 2016.

Grote will join a SEMO squad that finished 9-6-4 last season.

“It was my sophomore year was the first time they came to watch me play at a showcase and they contacted my club coaches and they said, 'We would like to talk to Lexi and maybe have her come down and see SEMO,” said Grote, who will major in exercise science. “Whenever I went there, I kind of felt like it was good for me to be in an environment that it was not too big and not too small. I kind of fit in there whenever I went.”

Neidhardt, a two-time all-sectional player, will be one of four Granite City players on the McKendree roster next year. She’ll join a McKendree team that finished 17-5-1 and qualified for the NCAA Division II tournament last year.

“It means a lot,” said Neidhardt, who will major in business management. “I'm really excited to play with some of my club teammates. That will be fun. I really like McKendree because their campus is small and it really close to home. I can come home when I need to and be close to my family.”

Wiehardt and Pritchett will join a Culver-Stockton team that finished 11-7-2 last year. Two other Granite City graduates, Shelby Winn and Haley Davis, also play for the Wildcats.

“I'm very excited to go with Neeley,” Pritchett said. “We've known each other for quite a while, so we always have fun when we're together, so it will be a good time.”

Pritchett will major in education and Wiehardt will major in occupational therapy.

Grote, Neidhardt, Wiehardt and Pritchett helped the Warriors finish 10-7-4 and win their second straight regional championship last year.