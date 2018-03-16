GIRLS SOCCER: Freshmen fever

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

EDWARDSVILLE – After just 3 days, freshmen Madi Smith and Ellie Jacobs have been valuable members of the Marquette Catholic girls soccer team.

The Wesclin Warriors found out why on Friday in a Metro Cup Tournament match at Edwardsville High.

Smith and Jacobs each scored a goal to lead the Explorers to a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over the Trenton school to wrap up pool play in the Adidas division of the 24-team tournament. The contest was called with 4:40 left in the second half due to lightning in the area.

Marquette improved to 2-1 and finished second in Group B of the Adidas division. The Alton school will play the Roxana Shells (1-1-1) in the third-place match at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Family Sportplex in Belleville.

Roxana finished second in Group A of the Adidas division after beating Mascoutah, tying O'Fallon and losing to Althoff.

The last time Marquette and Roxana played each other was in 2016, when the Explorers beat the Shells twice.

The Explorers will return to the Family Sportsplex for the second time in four days on Saturday. They started their season on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over the Gibault Hawks at the Sportsplex.

In that match, Smith and Jacobs each scored a goal to help Marquette pull off the win.

With their goals on Friday, Smith and Jacobs are tied with Amanda Murray with the team lead in goals with two. They also helped the Explorers bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Columbia on Wednesday.

Sophomore Kaya Thies recorded assists in both goals.

Wesclin, which dropped to 1-2, took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Sidney Christopher with 17:38 to go in the first half. She received a pass from Galena Stewart and kicked the ball past senior goalkeeper Lauren Fischer for the first goal.

With just 1:58 into the second half, Smith received a pass from Thies in the scorer's box and kicked the ball past Wesclin goalkeeper Lydia Schorfheide to tie the match at 1-1.

Jacobs broke the tie by scoring a goal with 14:57 left in the match. Three days earlier, she scored the Explorers' first goal of the season in the contest against Gibault.

The Explorers and Warriors played under chilly and rainy conditions for most of the match. The temperature at game time was 43 degrees, a 20-degree drop from Thursday, and rain started to fall with eight minutes left in the first half. Lightning started hitting the area late in the second half.

Marquette is looking to finish with a winning season in Brian Hoener's first season as head coach. Hoener was hired in October to replace Steve Mitchell as the Explorers' head coach.

This spring, Hoener is coaching a team that has eight seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.

Smith, Jacobs, Chloe Kane and Emma Anselm make up the freshman class and all of them started on Friday.

