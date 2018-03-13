GIRLS SOCCER: Gimme five

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

The Edwardsville girls' soccer team started its season on Monday with a bang, cruising past the Belleville East Lancers 5-0 in a Metro Cup tournament match at the District 7 Sports Complex in Edwardsville.

Sydni Stevens scored a pair of goals and Megan Woll, Rileigh Kuhns and Libby Doak each added a goal to lift the Tigers, who will play Waterloo at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Rochester at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Both matches will be played at EHS.

Abby Federmann made her EHS coaching debut on Monday. She replaced Abby Comerford as head coach this season and takes over a Tiger team that finished 13-4-2 and won a regional title last season.

Also a year ago, the Tigers won their first two matches in Metro Cup tournament play before losing to Triad 1-0 in penalty kicks in the championship match.

Stevens, a sophomore, is the Tigers' top returning scorer. She netted 7 goals in '17, including a hat trick against O'Fallon.

Regan Windau recorded the shutout in goal for Edwardsville.\

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Roxana 0, O'Fallon 0

Belleville West 2, Alton 0