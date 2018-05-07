GIRLS SOCCER: Imming becomes a Lynx

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Taylor Imming (center) announced that she will play soccer at Lindenwood University-Belleville next year. She's flanked by Lindenwood assistant coach Cydney Robertson (left) and head coach Erika Baptist (right).

Alton senior Taylor Imming will be continuing her soccer career at NAIA school, Lindenwood-Belleville University.

Imming announced on May 4 that she will play for a Lindenwood program that finished 11-9 last fall, its third consecutive winning season. The Lynx are coached by Erika Baptist, a former Granite City High standout who headed the Belleville East program for three years before taking duties at Lindenwood.

Imming has one goal this season and that was against Trinity on April 17. She has helped the Redbirds post nine shutouts.