GIRLS SOCCER: Kahoks too much for Birds

COLLINSVILLE — The Alton Redbirds hung with the Collinsville Kahoks in the first half, but in the end it wasn’t enough to hold up.

Collinsville downed the Birds 4-1, scoring a pair of goals in each half. A brilliant goal by Alton junior standout Brianna Hatfield provided the offense for the Redbirds, who dropped to 7-2-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southwestern Conference with the loss. The Kahoks improved to 8-3-1 and 4-0 with the victory.

Hatfield had an outstanding chance to get the Birds on the board in the 7th minute, but CHS goalie Morgan Lerch was able to get enough of it to slow it down. On her second chance, Lerch was able to stop it just before it went over the line. Hatfield was just outside the box when she got the shot off.

Collinsville answered with a pair of goals from Courtney Marten within a minute of each other, coming in the 13th and 14th minutes. Alynnah O’Leary assisted on both tallies to put the Kahoks up 2-0.

Hatfield provided the lone goal for Alton in the 20th minute. She dribbled around several Collinsville players and let it fly from the 25-yard line. The laser sizzled over the outstretched hand of Lerch and into the top of the net to cut it to 2-1.

That’s the way it stayed into the break, but CHS came out in the second half pressuring the Birds.

An offsides call negated a Collinsville goal in the 48th minute, but just 2 minutes later Emily Holten struck for the Kahoks. She provided some fancy footwork, dribbled in strong and blistered a goal into the net from 20 yards out.

Andrea Frerker added insurance for CHS in the 76th minute from 15 yards out. The unassisted goal capped a good possession for the senior midfielder.

Collinsville outshot Alton 14-4 in the game and won the corner battle 2-0 over the Redbirds.

The Birds are now idle until 6:30 p.m. on April 18 when they travel to Trinity. The Kahoks return to action at 4 p.m. April 18 at Nerinx Hall.