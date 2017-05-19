GIRLS SOCCER: Kahoks too much for Warriors

LEBANON — The Collinsville Kahoks went undefeated against their Southwestern Conference brethren during the regular season. On Friday they kept that streak going in the postseason.

The Kahoks knocked off the rival Granite City Warriors 5-2 on Friday in the Class 3A Quincy Regional semifinals played at McKendree University’s Leemon Field. It runs CHS’ record against SWC squads to 7-0 in 2017. The Kahoks will get another shot at a conference foe at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they face Edwardsville in the Edwardsville Sectional semifinals. The Tigers knocked off Belleville West 1-0 in the West Regional title tilt on Friday.

With Friday’s win, Collinsville is now 16-6-1 on the season. The Warriors wrapped up their campaign at 14-6 with the loss.

“A typical (game with Collinsville) is them coming out on top the last 3 years,” Granite City head coach Kenny Prazma said. “It’s unfortunate. They seem to know what it takes to get the ball through to their forwards.”

The Kahoks took little time to get their offense percolating, scoring in the 9th minute and the 12th minute to grab an early 2-0 advantage. They scored 3 times in the first half and twice more in the second half.

“We’re a pretty good transition team, but at the same time I was never comfortable because so is Granite City,” CHS head coach Clay Smith said. “They have Lexi (Grote) and Grace (Neidhardt) up top so they can transition just as well. We could have 2 goals and I’m still not comfortable because it only takes a good flip, one time air and it’s a quick goal. I wanted to keep attacking and we missed some chances tonight and we’ve got to score in the postseason, but you now what, 5 goals against a good defensive team like Granite, who has been defensively solid all year, I’ll take that.”

Emily Holten got Collinsville on the board in the 9th minute. She took a pass from Andrea Ferker, dribbled twice and let it fly from 25 yards out into the top of the net.

Alynnah Oleary struck for CHS in the 12th minute, juking in and flicking it past GCHS goalie Viktoria Johnson as she dove for the save. It put the Kahoks up 2-0.

Collinsville scored again in the 30th minute. It was Oleary again, this time accepting a nifty feed from Holten and finishing to forge in front 3-0.

The Warriors finally joined the fun in the 31st minute of the match. The Kahoks were whistled for a handball inside the box and Grote was awarded a penalty kick. She quickly tucked it into the bottom right corner of the goal to dwindle the deficit to 3-1, which is how it stayed at the break.

It was frustrating for Granite City, which had a pair of goals called off on offsides calls. The first came in the 20th minute of the match. Grote weaved into the box and dished it to fellow senior Bailey Barrington who booted it off the crossbar and into the net. The Warriors began to celebrate and then a late call came in from the side ref, calling Barrington offsides.

The next one came in the 55th minute of the match when Grace Neidhardt was called offsides, negating the goal.

“They would have made a huge difference, but it is what it is,” Prazma said. “You come into these soccer games and you know it’s going to happen. They got some calls against them that probably shouldn’t have been called. It is what it is.”

Collinsville extended its lead in the 61st minute when Frerker blistered a ball high into the net from about 25 yards out. Oleary was credited with the assist. It made the score 4-1.

Granite City got one back in the 65th minute when Grace Neihardt buried a header into the goal right in front to cut it 4-2.

Collinsville’s final goal came in the 75th minute when GCHS’ Paqyton Reeves committed a foul inside the box, receiving a yellow card and leading to CHS penalty kick. Holten took it and beat Johnson high into the right corner of the net to make it 5-2 in favor of the Kahoks.

It was a chippy game that included 4 yellow cards being issued. Each squad was given 2 cards.

“That’s Granite City and Collinsville soccer, it’s going to be chippy,” Smith said. “It was chippy both ways, so the girls did what they had to do to get it done.”

Collinsville out shot GCHS 17-7 and won the corner battle 7-2.

Johnson made a nice effort in goal for the Warriors, securing 10 saves, 5 in each half.

“Viktoria played pretty well the whole game,” Prazma said. “I can’t really fault her. She made some great saves, double balls when they were surprise shots by Collinsville. That’s what they’re known for. They do it all the time.”

Granite City now says goodbye to 5 seniors who played their last game with the program on Friday. It’s a pretty talented group that will be missed, led by Grote and Grace Neidhardt. The other seniors include Kendyl Pritchett, Barrington, and Madeline Sheridan.

“I can’t say enough about them, especially the 2 girls up top in Grace and Lexi,” Prazma said. “They’re going to leave a little bit of a hole, but we’ll find a way. Hopefully we’ve got some girls in the freshman class that we can move around. All the seniors, Kendyll Pritchett too, she played great throughout her 4 years. Lexi and Grace have been stalwarts of scoring goals for us for 4 years, so it’s going to leave a huge hole.”