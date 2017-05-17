GIRLS SOCCER: Magical season ends for Shells

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Eagles rained on Roxana’s parade on Tuesday, but the dreary day couldn’t dampen the sunny season the Shells compiled in 2017.

Columbia defeated Roxana 3-0 in the Class 1A Columbia Sectional semifinals, closing the book on the best season in the history of the Shells’ girls soccer program.

Roxana finished 14-3 and won its first regional crown on Saturday with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Mater Dei in the Richland County Regional title tilt.

But Tuesday the battle tested Eagles proved to be too much for the Shells. Columbia improved to 18-2-1 and advances to meet Althoff at 6 p.m. Friday in the sectional finals at Columbia High.

“Our goal all season was to win regionals, we did that and these girls worked hard all season,” Roxana head coach Lori Yates said. “This was a bonus for us. We’ve never been in this territory ever. We knew coming in that Columbia is an amazing team. We knew we had to pack it in, play defensive and as you saw Braeden (Lackey) is nails. She’s an amazing goalie.

“We’ve not played on turf all year. It’s a faster game, we’re not used to that and we knew what to expect. We knew we weren’t at their level. We just had to go in and play a defensive game and keep it within our reach. We didn’t want to be embarrassed. We wanted to go in there and make them earn it, make them work a little.”

Lackey was the highlight for the Shells. The junior goalie corralled 17 saves — 8 in the first half and 9 in the second — even stopping 1 of 2 penalty kicks by the Eagles. Columbia outshot Roxana 38-1 in the game and won the corners 12-1.

“They’re really good,” Lackey said. “They were really, really good. They move the ball around really well. I just tried my hardest and did what I could. My defense helped me out a ton.”

The Eagles struck gold for the first time in the 14th minute. Kalee Jackson took a pass from Blair Wittenbrink near the 20-yard line on the left side of the field and drilled a shot into the upper right corner of the net over the outstretched hands of Lackey.

Their next tally came in the 28th minute when Madelyne Juenger beat Lackey in the upper left corner on a penalty kick, putting the Eagles up 2-0. That came after Columbia’s Kennedy Jones was tackled inside the box.

That was the way it stayed heading into the break.

The Eagles just dominated the possession of the game. Roxana was unable to cross midfield for the first 10 minutes of the match and its only shot on goal came off of its only corner.

Brynn Huddleston took the corner but Columbia goalie Rylee Iorio corralled the shot as it passed in front of the goal.

Emma Lucas earned a free kick slightly prior to that, but it was blocked by the Eagle defense before reaching the goal.

Lucas and Huddleston, Roxana’s two junior scoring threats, were bottled up and marked the entire game, limiting their touches.

“I figured, because I knew they’d be all over the place,” Lucas said. She led the Shells with 29 goals on the season. “I knew they were going to be aggressive so I was expecting to be marked. It is frustrating, but that’s what good teams do.”

Yates added, “We knew who was going to get marked. We knew we had to play with the other girls. I told the girls, ‘Go in there, play your hardest. We’ll sub you when we need to, but I need you to play solid when you’re out there.’”

Columbia’s final goal came in the 46th minute when Chloe Graf weaved around Lackey and the Roxana defense and tucked in an unassisted goal from right in front to make it 3-0.

The Eagles’ got one more solid attempt after a handball in the box was called in the 69th minute. Taylor Parks of Columbia took the penalty kick, but Lackey made a nice hand save to thwart the threat.

While it ended a special season for the Shells, they return the majority of their lineup and will look to build on the experience to have an even better 2018 campaign.

“I couldn’t be any happier with this team. They’ve come a long way and they’ve earned a lot,” Yates said.