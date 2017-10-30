GIRLS SOCCER: Marquette hires Hoener to take over girls team in '18

Brian Hoener has been named the new girls soccer coach at Marquette Catholic High School for the 2018 spring season.

Hoener was introduced as the Explorers' head coach on Monday during a press conference at MCHS. He replaces Steve Mitchell, who stepped down as Marquette mentor in August. Mitchell won 92 matches and picked up a pair of third-place finishes in the Class 1A state tournament.

Hoener will take over a Marquette team that finished 11-8-1 and lost to Rochester in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional finals last spring after placing third in the state tournament the year before.

Hoener is currently the head women's soccer coach at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. He has coached men's and women's soccer in the collegiate level for 17 years. He worked as the head men's soccer coach at Fontbonne from 1993-2013 and currently works as an assistant for the men's program. Earlier this month, Hoener was hired as the school's assistant athletic director.

Hoener played two years of college soccer at Fontbonne. Prior to that, he played soccer at Lewis and Clark Community College. He played high school soccer at McCluer North High School in St. Louis.