GIRLS SOCCER: New coach, no problem for Marquette

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

After a year cast in the Class 2A postseason, the Marquette Catholic Explorers returned to familiar territory with familiar results in 1A in 2018.

The Explorers finished with a 14-8-2 record and won their ninth consecutive 1A regional championship in head coach Brian Hoener’s first season in charge.

The season came to a close with a 5-0 loss to Althoff on May 15 in the Columbia Sectional semifinals. That came after a 4-1 victory over Mater Dei in the Marquette Regional title tilt.

“It’s been a tremendous opportunity to work with these ladies,” Hoener said. “I learned probably as much as they did coming from college and now at high school, I made some mistakes. I have to do some things to put us in better positions. It was a learning experience for all of us. I feel like I’m more prepared for better years. It’s been a real fun experience for me.”

Althoff proved to be an insurmountable obstacle. The Crusaders went up 1-0 in the 10th minute and scored goals in the 25th and 26th minutes to take a 3-0 lead and never looked back.

The Marquette seniors, who saw the program accrue a 55-32-9 record over the past 4 seasons, were emotional after the loss knowing their days donning the blue and white were over.

“We didn’t want it to end, but us seniors have had such as amazing run here that we expect a lot more than just a regional win in 1A,” senior goalie Lauren Fischer said, choking back tears. She’s headed to Evansville to continue her soccer career next year. “It’s difficult for the whole team, but it’s good for our younger players to understand what this loss is like and hopefully it fuels them for next year.”

The seniors brought home a state trophy over their tenure with the Explorers, finishing third in 1A in 2016. Senior defenseman Rebekah Johnes hopes the younger players get that awesome experience.

“I told the team the only people that have experienced state are Emily Dixon and Natalie Brown, so I’d really like our younger players to get to experience state,” Johnes said. “I’d like them to do better than us, get first, that would make me so happy.”

Johnes’ junior season ended with a scary injury. In a loss to Rochester she was kneed hard in the stomach, creating a hole in her small intestine. She was rushed to the hospital and eventually underwent internal surgery, but was able to return for the start of the ‘18 season.

It gave her a great appreciation for what being an Explorer meant to her.

“I was a little nervous at the beginning of the year after the injury, but Lauren Fischer and Lauren Walsh had my back and supported me,” Johnes said. “Playing with these girls it was like it never happened because they were here for me. Lauren Walsh said a couple weeks ago, ‘You can’t even tell you were hurt because you’re out there playing like crazy.’ But it’s not me, it’s all their support giving me confidence.”

That’s why Hoener loved these seniors — their maturation and dedication to the program. They made his job easier.

“It’s tough when you’re a senior group and you have a new coach,” Hoener said. “We had a lot of new faces in the program, started 5 freshmen (Emma Anselm, Kelsey Eisenbeis, Ellie Jacobs, Chloe Kane and Madi Smith), so that’s tough in your senior year and they’ve done nothing but handle it with complete class. They’ve been open to new ideas, accepted new roles. It was just an absolute treasure of a senior class. I couldn’t have asked for a better group in my first year.”

2018 SENIOR CLASS

Taylor Aguirre, F 2G 1A

Sanorah Eldred, GK

Lauren Fischer, GK 3G 1A

Sarah Harnetiaux, D 5G 1A

Rebekah Johnes, D

Amanda Murray, F 6G 5A

Lila Snider, D 1A

Lauren Walsh, D 3G 4A