GIRLS' SOCCER: Shells win EA-WR Classic for third straight year

The Roxana Shells have waited nearly three weeks to play the Mascoutah Indians in the East Alton-Wood River Classic championship match.

It was worth the wait.

The Shells won the tournament for the third year in a row after beating the Indians 2-0 at Wood River Soccer Park. Roxana also won its seventh straight match and improved to 8-1 with two more games this week.

The Shells play Father McGivney on Wednesday and Breese Central on Thursday, both matches are on the road.

The championship game between Roxana and Mascoutah was postponed twice due to rain. It was originally scheduled to be played on March 30, but it was moved to April 5. When rain hit the area, the match was moved again.

The Shells started tournament play on March 28 by beating EA-WR 6-0. A day later, they beat Jersey 5-2.

On Tuesday, Roxana got goals from junior Emma Lucas and sophomore Bella Scheibe. Lucas has a team-leading 16 goals and Scheibe scored her first.

The Shells were awarded the championship plaque after the match.

Lucas gave the Shells a 1-0 lead by scoring off a deflection from Mascoutah goalkeeper Myka Murphy with just two minutes into the match. Murphy stopped a shot from Lucas, then Lucas scored the goal.

Lucas finished with seven goals in the EA-WR tournament. She had hat tricks against EA-WR and Jersey.

Scheibe scored her goal with 10:42 left in the second half.

The Shells posted their fifth shutout of the season. Goalkeeper Braeden Lackey finished with 19 saves.

Mascoutah dropped to 9-4. The Indians, who beat Jersey 2-1 and EA-WR 7-0 in their first two matches of the tournament, had their four-match winning streak snapped.

Roxana finished 3-0 in the EA-WR Classic for the third year in a row. Last year, the Shells outscored their opponents 8-1 in three matches.

The Shells return most of their players from last year's team that finished 11-6-2, including Lucas, Lackey, juniors Brynn Huddleston, Brittany Alexander and Mykayla Rosales.