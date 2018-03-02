GIRLS SOCCER: Shooting for the Stars

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior MaKayla Cox signed a letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Illinois Springfield on Feb. 22. Cox is flanked by her parents, Michelle and Shane.

Makayla Cox will continue her soccer career at the University of Illinois Springfield next year.

The Alton senior signed a letter of intent to play for the Prairie Stars on Feb. 22 at the AHS conference room.

Cox will join a UIS program that finished 9-6-4 and qualified for the Great Lakes Valley Tournament for the first time last year. The Prairie Stars set a program record with most wins in a season.

Cox is one of nine high school players who signed for UIS.

“MaKayla is a technical player that can play with both feet,” UIS coach Erin Egolf said. “She can beat players on the dribble or pass around them. She likes to get on the ball and makes good runs into space. MaKayla will strengthen our midfield, and will add to the athleticism of our team. I am eager to see what she brings to the table when she joins our team.”

A midfielder, Cox will play her fourth season with the Alton program this spring. Last year, she finished with two goals and four assists and helped the Redbirds finish 12-6-2, their second straight winning season.

Cox also played with the St. Louis Gallagher and Gateway Rush select soccer teams.