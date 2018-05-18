GIRLS SOCCER: Special Shells

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

All good things must come to an end.

That was the case for the Roxana Shells, who put together the most historic season in the history of the girls soccer program in 2018. The Shells finished with the most wins in school history with a 16-3-3 mark, won their first South Central Conference championship and the second regional title for the program. The first regional crown came in 2017.

Roxana’s season ended the same way it did in ‘17, losing in the Class 1A Columbia Sectional semifinals to the host Eagles. The Shells lost 6-0 to Columbia this year, after falling 3-0 to the Eagles in last season’s final game.

“It’s been awesome and the team is great,” senior goalkeeper Braeden Lackey said. “We have so much chemistry and it’s great to get this far and do some great things like this as a group.”

Head coach Lori Yates added, “These seniors have come a long way since their freshmen years. I told them, ‘You guys have accomplished great things. We didn’t win the first round of sectionals, you have to lose sometime, it’s OK. We’re here, we’re playing Columbia on the turf. I’ll take the loss.’”

After last season’s loss in the sectionals Yates admitted it was time to beef up Roxana’s schedule. She wanted to get more games on turf and challenge the talented group to get them battle tested for the postseason.

That was done by entering the Shells in the Metro Cup to start the season. They went 1-2-1 in the tournament, falling to 1A Columbia Sectional qualifiers Marquette Catholic 2-0 and Althoff 6-0, but tied 3A school O’Fallon 0-0 and bested 2A Mascoutah 3-0.

“We added a couple of freshmen select players, added the Metro Cup on turf, knowing that’s where we’d be in postseason, and that was great for our girls to see where they needed to be by the end of the season,” Yates said. “We saw Althoff in that, we saw Marquette twice this season, saw Wesclin in the regional. We knew we had to play a tougher schedule to know what to expect in the postseason.”

Senior standout Emma Lucas led the offensive attack for the season, netting 37 goals and dishing out 16 assists for a team-high 90 points. Her sister, freshman Macie Lucas, was second on the team with 16 goals and had a team-best 18 assists for 50 points.

Macie scored 2 goals in the 3-2 come-from-behind overtime win against Wesclin in the 1A Breese Central Regional title tilt, including the game winner in OT.

Last year’s experience gave the Shells plenty of confidence for their run this season.

“Coming off of last year we knew what we could do,” Emma Lucas said. “We had skilled and experienced players coming in as freshmen and knowing we were already so good — we didn’t really lose a lot — and we just knew we could do it.”

Now a senior class that posted a 53-19-5 mark in 4 years is saying goodbye to Roxana.

“I’ll miss it so much,” senior Brynn Huddleston said. “We just have a bond and it’s been so fun. We do things in and out of soccer and all these girls on the team have heart and soul. We’re so close and when we get on the field we play for each other. We win as a team and we lose as a team.”

Emma Lucas just hopes the seniors left a legacy for the future of the Roxana program.

“I think we’d like to leave the positivity and the momentum,” Lucas said. “We’ve accomplished so much history these last 2 years; keep that momentum going and keep these girls wanting that and working just as hard.”

2018 ROXANA SENIOR CLASS

Makinley Arnett, D 1G 3A

Alyssa Autery (Captain), D 1A

Emma Fanti, F

Brynn Huddleston, M/D 10G 3A

Braeden Lackey, GK

Emma Lucas (Captain), F/M 37G 16A

Mykayla Rosales (Captain), F/M 5G 6A

Delaney Tyler, D/M 1A