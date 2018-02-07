GIRLS SOCCER: Sunshine girl

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Brianna Hatfield (center) signs a letter of intent to play soccer at Florida Gulf Coast University on Feb. 7. She is flanked by her parents Bryan (left) and Susan (right).

Alton senior Brianna Hatfield was happy to see a large group of people watch her sign a letter of intent to play soccer at Florida Gulf Coast University on Feb. 7.

Over 60 people crammed into the AHS Athletic Conference room to witness Hatfield sign for an NCAA Division I soccer program that finished with a winning record every season in its 11-year history and competed in the NCAA tournament in 6 of the last 7 years.

“I had a lot of support for this since eighth grade and it means a lot for all of these people to come out here and support me in my senior year,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield had been interested in FGCU since she was in middle school. She verbally committed to the Eagles in March 2016. She visited the school 10 times.

“I love Florida,” the Alton senior said. “I've always been there since I was a little kid and ever since I got right out of my mom's stomach. Just being down there all of the time is really good for me to be able to experience four more years down there.”

Susan Hatfield, Brianna's mother, was thrilled that her daughter finalized her college plans.

“That's what she always strive for,” Susan said. “She worked for it her entire life, but for the past four years, she's been going down there to camps and building relationships with the team members and the coaches.”

Florida Gulf Coast finished 14-4-1, captured its eighth Atlantic Sun Conference regular season championship and played in the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year last fall. The Fort Myers school is coached by Jim Blankenship, who has headed the program since its inception in 2007.

“What she was kind of hoping for whenever she was deciding on a college was playing in a program where she felt she can fit into and finding a program that was competing for a national championship on a consistent basis,” said Bryan Hatfield, Brianna's father. “She thinks she found that fit.”

The Eagles will be getting a player who is having an outstanding soccer career for the Redbirds. She earned all-Southwestern Conference honors three times, named to the all-sectional team twice and received an all-state award in her junior year. She was Alton's top scorer in each of the last three seasons.

“I've been around Bri since her freshman year and I can tell you that she's just as feisty of a player then as she is now,” Alton coach Jeff Hayes said. “The one thing that sticks out in my mind about her is her work ethic. It's kind of non-stop. Whatever you ask her to do, she's going to do it. She is always looking to get better.”

Hatfield is also enjoying a strong career in the club level. She has played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher program since 2010 and participated in the Olympic Development Program in each of the last 6 years.

Hatfield credits Hayes and Scott Gallagher coaches Shawn Hewitt and Laura Ridolfi for her successful soccer career.

“My club coaches have really helped me a lot and Jeff Hayes has been there for me since my freshman year when he was assistant coach,” she said. “Laura Ridolfi has been there for me full time, too. They mean a lot to me with all of the help they give me for all of the success that I've been able to accomplish.”

Last year, Hatfield scored 20 goals and helped her team finish with 12 victories for the second straight year. She scored 14 in her sophomore year and 9 as a freshman.

The Alton senior said she's looking forward to this year's soccer season. The Redbirds start their season on March 12 against Belleville West in the Metro Cup Tournament.

“High school season is really exciting as well,” Hatfield said. “My senior year is going to be a big one, so I'm excited.”

Hatfield said she's ecstatic that she will continue her soccer career into the next level in Florida next year.

“Knowing that graduation is in three months and reporting in July and being down in warm weather and playing the sport that I love, there's no better feeling than that,” she said.