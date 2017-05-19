GIRLS SOCCER: Tigers blank Maroons, capture regional title

BELLEVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers had a happy bus ride back home on Friday night.

The Tigers won their ninth regional title in program history and their first since '14 after knocking off the Belleville West Maroons 1-0 in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional championship match.

Now, their next mission is to win a sectional title on their home pitch. Edwardsville advances to play the Collinsville Kahoks (16-6-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional semifinals at the District 7 Sports Complex.

“It will be a very good game,” Edwardsville senior defender Taylor Hansen said. “We have home field advantage, so it should be a good one.”

Minooka will play either Normal Community or Bradley-Bourbonnais in the other sectional semifinal at Normal West at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Normal Community and Bradley-Bourbonnais will square off in the Normal Community Regional title match on Saturday.

The Edwardsville Sectional championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 26.

Edwardsville won its eighth straight match and improved to 13-3-2. The Tigers haven't lost since April 8.

“It's a good team,” Hansen said. “It's a good group of girls. I've been with them for a while. I played with some of them for a long time. We have good chemistry and we're really getting rolling.”

The Tigers' last sectional title was in '14. That year, EHS finished 23-2 and reached the Normal Community Super-Sectional, where it lost to Waubonsie Valley. Hansen and seniors Abigail Crabtree, Ashlin West, Taylor Hansen and Mallory Mushill played on that squad.

On Tuesday, the Tigers have to get past a Collinsville team that cruised to a 5-2 win over the Granite City Warriors on Friday in a Class 3A Quincy Regional championship match at McKendree University. The Kahoks, who finished second in last year's state tournament, beat Edwardsville 1-0 on March 23 in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams.

“I think it's going to be a tough game, but I think we can work through it,” Edwardsville freshman Sydni Stevens said.

A year ago, the Tigers lost to Granite City 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Class 3A Granite City Regional championship match. The year before, EHS lost to Quincy 3-2 in Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinals.

Hansen said she's happy that her team cleared the regional hurdle for the first time in three years.

“I think it's good since we got screwed out of regionals last year,” the senior said. “I think it's really good to get the regional title this year.”

Stevens helped the Tigers get out of regionals by scoring the lone goal with 12 minutes, 5 seconds left in the match against Belleville West. The contest was scoreless after the first half.

“It was probably the best feeling I have ever had,” Stevens said. “It was incredible. I'm so glad I made that goal.”

Stevens, who is one of three freshmen on the varsity roster, is second on the team in goals with seven.

“That's very good for a freshman,” Hansen said. “She's a very good freshman. She had her rough patches this year, but she definitely put on a show tonight.”

Edwardsville will play its ninth match at home on Tuesday. The Tigers are 6-2 at home, one of those losses was to Collinsville.

The Tigers also picked up their seventh shutout. They advanced to the regional finals by beating O'Fallon 2-0 on Monday in the regional semifinals.

“Our defenders have done excellent the entire year,” Edwardsville coach Abby Comerford said. “It's the case they're still battling. They're definitely beat up. They continue to battle every game and never disappoint us.”

Belleville West, which advanced to the regional finals by beating Belleville East 2-0 in the semifinals on Monday, ended its season at 15-4-2. The Maroons had their 10-match winning streak snapped and were shut out for the fourth time this season. They hadn't lost since April 4, when they fell to Collinsville 3-0 at home.

“Being able to come back here and being able to get this win is huge,” Comerford said.

Edwardsville and Belleville West finished in a 1-1 tie on March 28 at Belleville West. The two teams finished in a tie for second to Collinsville in the conference standings at 4-1-1.