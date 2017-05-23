GIRLS SOCCER: Tigers fall to Kahoks in sectional semifinals

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls soccer season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday.

The Tigers concluded their season at 13-4-2 with a 2-1 loss to the Collinsville Kahoks in the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional semifinals at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Collinsville scored its goals in the first half en route to its second victory of the season over Edwardsville. The Kahoks beat the Tigers 1-0 in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams on March 23 at EHS.

“For them being able to come out (and score two goals) and for us being down so quick, it was the case that we had to start fighting back from early on,” EHS coach Abby Comerford said. “That kind of drained the girls as well.”

Collinsville will play for its third straight sectional title at 6 p.m. Friday, when it plays either Normal Community or Minooka in the championship match. Normal and Minooka will square off in the other sectional semifinal match at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Normal West.

Taylor Devine gave the Kahoks a 1-0 lead by scoring from 25 yards out with just three minutes into the match. Andrea Frerker scored from 30 yards out with 16 minutes left in the first half to boost Collinsville's lead to 2-0.

Taylor Hansen scored the Tigers' lone goal in the 44th minute, her second of the season, to cut Collinsville's lead to 2-1.

“The girls played hard in that last 40 minutes,” Comerford said. “We had a few hiccups in the first half and they capitalized on them. That was kind of the story of the game. We lost our marks on those two goals and they capitalized on those two goals.”

Comerford said Hansen's goal gave her team some confidence of coming back and winning the match.

“We talked about that at halftime,” she said. “We had to get one quick to get us back into the game and we did that. Within those first five minutes, we were able to get that goal and be able to stay in it.”

Instead, the Kahoks snapped Edwardsville's eight-match winning streak. The Tigers hadn't lost a match since April 8.

“We're a counter attacking team and they did a good job shutting us down, but we did what we have to do defensively and we held on,” Collinsville coach Clay Smith said.

With the loss, the Tigers were denied a chance to win their first sectional crown since '14. All five seniors on the EHS team – Hansen, Abigail Crabtree, Mallory Mushill, Ashlin West and Allysiah Belt – played on that squad.

Now, the high school soccer careers are over for the EHS senior quintet.

“I had all five of them all four years of their high school careers,” Comerford said. “They all played varsity since their freshmen year. So it's the case that they all hold a special spot in my heart.”

The Kahoks improved to 16-6-1. They advanced to the sectional round by beating Granite City 5-2 in the Class 3A Quincy Regional championship match on Friday at McKendree University.

Edwardsville will return several players, including freshmen Sydni Stevens and Hannah Bielecke, sophomores Regan Windau, Sarah Kraus, Paityn Schneider and juniors Megan Bowman and Jocelyn Wagner.

“We have three freshmen on the varsity team,” Comerford said. “Unfortunately, one of them went out with a season-ending injury, but I have those come back. We're having new ones in. That's high school soccer. You lose some, but you end up getting some more.”

The Tigers advanced to the sectional semifinals by beating Belleville West 1-0 in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional championship match. Edwardsville lost to Granite City in the regional finals last year and to Quincy in the regional semifinals the year before.

CLASS 3A EDWARDSVILLE SECTIONAL

Semifinal match

May 23 at District 7 Sports Complex

Collinsville 2 0 – 2

Edwardsville 0 1 – 1

Goals – Taylor Devine (Collinsville) 3:00, Andrea Frerker (Collinsville) 24:00, Taylor Hansen (Edwardsville) 44:37.