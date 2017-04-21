GIRLS SOCCER: Warriors fall to Collinsville in SWC contest

The Granite City Warriors will have to wait another day to pick up their 10th victory of the season.

The Warriors fell to the Collinsville Kahoks 4-3 on Thursday at Collinsville. Granite City dropped to 9-3 overall and 1-2 in Southwestern Conference play and lost its first road match of the season.

The Warriors have back-to-back home games against Edwardsville and Highland on Tuesday and Wednesday. A win in either of those matches will match Granite City's win total of 10 from last year.

Lexi Grote scored a pair of goals and Grace Neidhardt added a goal for the Warriors, who have dropped three of their last four matches after starting off 8-0.

All seven goals in the match were scored in the second half.

Emily Holton and Courtney Martin each scored two goals for Collinsville, which improved to 9-4-1 and 5-0 in conference play.

The Kahoks can clinch the league title with a victory over Belleville East on May 11.

Holten gave Collinsville a 1-0 lead with a goal with just 10 minutes into the second half. Grote tied the game after scoring on a free kick with 25:09 in the half.

But the Kahoks rallied with three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead.

Holten scored with 20 minutes left to break the 1-1 tie. Martin scored her first goal a minute later and her second one with 3:47 to go.

Neidhardt scored with 3:18 left to cut the Kahoks' lead to 4-2. With 1:43 remaining, Grote scored a goal from 20 yards out to trim the lead to 4-3.

Grote now has eight goals and eight assists on the season and Neidhardt has four goals and four assists.

Granite City lost its eighth straight game to Collinsville. The Warriors haven't beaten the Kahoks since 2011, the year they won the state title.