GIRLS SOCCER: Wilson signs with McKendree

× Expand Submitted photo CM senior Morgan Wilson recently signed a letter of intent to play women's soccer at McKendree University. Seated middle is Wilson with father Mike on the left and mother Minette on the right. Standing from left to right are, brother Dylan and CM head coach Eric Zyung.

Civic Memorial senior Morgan Wilson recently announced she will continue her soccer career at the next level.

Wilson has inked a letter of intent to play for the McKendree Bearcats in Lebanon at the Division II level after she wraps up her career with the Eagles.

As a junior the CM midfielder was second on the squad in goals and points and tops in assists. She compiled 18 goals, 9 assists and 45 total points. Wilson’s 3 game-winning goals were also good for second on the 9-10 Eagles.

Her and fellow senior Cassie Hall have formed a formidable 1-2 punch for CM on the offensive end. Hall had team highs with 23 goals, 54 points and 5 game-winning goals in 2017.

During Wilson’s sophomore campaign she accumulated a team-high 15 goals and 37 points, while dishing out 7 assists, good for second on the team. She also had a team-high 4 game-winning goals.

Thus far in her 3-year career with the Eagles Wilson has scored 41 goals and connected on 28 assists.

She joins a McKendree squad that finished 15-3-3 overall last season and 9-2-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Bearcats’ head coach Tim Strange said of Wilson in a recent press release on McKendree’s website, "Morgan came to our ID camp two years ago and I knew she'd be a top level player. She will make an impact in the program as soon as she steps on campus."

But before she steps on the campus in Lebanon she’s got one more shot to make a bigger impact in Bethalto.

CM begins its 2018 season on March 14. Wilson will be looking to help lead the Eagles to their second winning season in her 4-year career and a deeper postseason push. CM defeated Roxana 5-0 in the first round of the Class 2A CM Regional during Wilson’s freshman season for its only playoff win over the previous 3 seasons.