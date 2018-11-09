GIRLS SWIMMING: A trip to the capital

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Alton's Claire Pohlman competes in the Edwardsville Sectional in 2017. She's one of nine swimmers on the Alton team this year.

Three area teams will head to Springfield on Saturday to compete in the IHSA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional at Eisenhower Pool.

The three schools will not be awarded team scores in the meet since they don't compete year round, but they're eligible to have state qualifiers.The state meet is scheduled for Nov. 16 at Evanston.

Diving competition is scheduled for 10 a.m. and swim competition will start at 1 p.m. The winner in each event qualifies for state.

The Redbirds have nine swimmers -- seniors Claire Pohlman, Jenna Fleming and Abbigail Powers, juniors Nikki Lowe, Rachel Paule and Grace Stobbs and freshmen Riley Clancy, Leah Pohlman and Caroline Stobbs.

Last year, Alton finished with six medals in the Edwardsville Sectional. The Redbirds placed third in three events -- the 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay and the 100-yard breaststroke. They got a pair of medals in the 100 freestyle and a sixth-place finish in the 100 butterfly.

Fleming, Pohlman and Powers were members of the two relay teams that placed in the '17 sectional. Also, Powers finished third in the 100 breaststroke and Pohlman and Fleming came in fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.

Granite City has six swimmers -- juniors Emma Cox and Rebecca Loftus and sophomores Jordan Briggs, Claire Sykes, Riley Hatfield and Whitney Klee.

Last year, Cox finished fourth in the 500 yard freestyle and helped the 400 freestyle relay team -- which also included Sykes and Briggs -- place sixth. Cox has a total of four medals in sectional competition.

Marquette has just a pair of swimmers in freshmen Josie Cloninger and Monica Wendle.