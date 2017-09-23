GIRLS SWIMMING: Tigers win home triangular meet

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville swimming team is shooting for another outstanding season this fall.

But the Tigers will have to do it without Bailey Grinter, who won a state championship in the 100-yard backstroke last year and is now competing at the University of Tennessee.

So far, the Tigers are off to a strong start, finishing second at the O'Fallon Relays on Sept. 6, winning the Iron Invitational at Normal Community High on Sept. 16 and coming out on top in a triangular home meet against Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield High on Saturday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Edwardsville won Saturday's meet with 150 points, 26 better than Sacred Heart-Griffin. Springfield was third with 42.

The Tigers have the first of their two dual meets against O'Fallon at CFAC at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The two teams will square off again on Oct. 26.

The Tigers are also hosting the Swim For Hope Invitational on Oct. 14, the Southern Illinois High School Championship meet on Nov. 2 and the IHSA sectional meet on Nov. 11.

EHS returns most of its swimmers from last year's team that won the Springfield Sectional championship, including seniors Emily Webb and Taylor Seilheimer, junior Lydia Hemings and sophomore Josie Bushell.

The Tigers also have a strong freshman class that include Phoebe Gremaud, Allison Naylor, Olivia Ramirez and triplet sisters Autumn, Savannah and Isabella Grinter. Most of them competed with the Water Works swimming team during the summer.

Edwardsville won six events in Saturday's meet. Bushell placed first in four events – the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays. Bushell swam a 1:58.21 in the 200 freestyle and 55.48 seconds in the 100 freestyle.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Allison Naylor and Sahar Rabiei won with a 1:42.14. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Webb, Gremaud and Autumn Grinter finished with a 3:49.13.The meet began with the Edwardsville 200-yard medley relay team of Gremaud, Ramirez, Naylor and Rabiei winning with a 1:57.29.

Seilheimer won the diving competition with a score of 215.35.

The Tigers also got second-place finishes from Gremaud (200-yard intermediate medley, 100-yard backstroke), Autumn Grinter (50-yard freestyle), Savannah Grinter (500-yard freestyle), Naylor (100-yard butterfly), Ramirez (100-yard breaststroke) and Webb (100-yard freestyle).

Edwardsville placed second to SH-G in the O'Fallon Relays to open its season. The Tigers won four events – the 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 200-meter breaststroke and 200-meter butterfly relays.

EHS placed first in the Iron Invitational with 350 points, getting second-place finishes in five events and third-place finishes in four.

× Josie Bushell 9 23 17 Edwardsville sophomore Josie Bushell discusses her team's performance against Springfield and Sacred Heart-Griffin on Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. Bushell placed first in four events.

× Taylor Seilheimer 9 23 17 Edwardsville senior Taylor Seilheimer discusses her team's performance against Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield on Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. Seilheimer won the diving competition.