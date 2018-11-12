GIRLS SWIMMING: Showing their mettle

The Alton girls swimming team turned in a strong showing at the IHSA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional on Saturday at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

The Redbirds finished with medals in five events at the 19-team meet. They weren't eligible for team points since they don't swim year round.

Senior Jenna Fleming led Alton with four medals. She placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.84 and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.71 seconds. She also helped the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams finish third.

Abbigail Powers, another senior, had three medals. She finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14.24 and was a member of both relay teams.

Senior Claire Pohlman and freshman Riley Clancy also competed on both relay teams.

The medley relay team finished with a 1:57 and the freestyle relay team swam a 1:46.14.

Freshmen Leah Pohlman and Caroline Stobbs and juniors Grace Stobbs, Rachel Paule and Nikki Lowe rounded out the team. Pohlman, Paule and the Stobbs sisters competed on a 400 yard freestyle relay team that finished seventh, coming up one place short of a medal.

Also on Saturday, Granite City junior Emma Cox left Springfield with a pair of medals after finishing third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.15 and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.60, giving her a total of six medals in her three years of sectional competition.

Junior Rebecca Loftus and sophomores Claire Sykes and Riley Hatfield also competed in sectionals for the Warriors. Loftus, Sykes, Hatfield and Cox swam on a 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished eighth, two places short of a medal.

The top six finishers in each event at sectionals earn medals.

Marquette Catholic had a pair of swimmers in freshmen Monica Wendle and Josie Cloninger. Cloninger finished 21st in the 100 yard backstroke and Wendle came in 23rd in the 100 breaststroke and 28th in the 50 freestyle.

Alton, Granite City and Marquette didn't have any state qualifiers. The winner in each event at sectionals qualifies for the state meet, scheduled for Saturday in Evanston.

Edwardsville cruised to its fifth straight sectional title, winning the meet with 312 points. The Tigers qualified for state in nine events.