GIRLS SWIMMING: Tigers win fourth straight sectional crown

EDWARDSVILLE -- The Edwardsville Tigers put on a show for the home crowd at the Edwardsville Girls Swimming Sectional at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center In Edwardsville on Saturday, winning the overall competition with a team score of 265 points.

It’s the fourth straight sectional title for the Tigers.

Edwardsville's Taylor Seilheimer kicked things off by placing first in diving with an overall score of 370.15. Seilheimer entered the competition seeded third at 363.20, behind Samantha Kessinger of Glenwood and Katlyn Bilinsky of Springfield.

Edwardsville placed first with a 1:38.80 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Sahar Rabiei, Autumn Grinter, Allison Naylor and Josie Bushell competed in the relay.

The Tigers then finished the sectional the same way they started, winning the last event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Bushell, Emily Webb, Autumn Grinter and Phoebe Gremaud edged Sacred Heart-Griffin by just under a second to seal the win.

Seilheimer, along with the two relay teams, qualified for the state meet on Nov. 17-18 at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

Edwardsville placed second to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the 200-meter medley relay. The team of Gremaud, Naylor, Rabiei and Olivia Ramirez swam a 1:52.64.

Bushell placed second with a 1:56 and Savannah Grinter finished fourth with a 2:00.22 in the 200-yard freestyle. Bushell also placed runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.69 seconds.

Also for the Tigers, Webb finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke; Gremaud came in third in the 200-yard intermediate medley and sixth in the 100 backstroke; Rabiei and Autumn Grinter were third and fourth, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle; Savannah Grinter was fifth in the 500 freestyle; Lydia Hemings finished fourth with a score of 313 in diving and Ramirez finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Alton, Granite City and Marquette Catholic also competed in the sectional. Since they don’t have year around swimming teams, they weren’t awarded team scores in the meet.

The Redbirds placed third in three events -- the 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay and the 100-yard breaststroke.

Lindsey Bruce, Jenna Fleming, Claire Pohlman and Abby Powers were the members of both 200-yard freestyle and medley relays and Powers finished third in the 100 breaststroke.

Bruce also grabbed sixth in the 100 butterfly, Pohlman and Fleming finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.

Granite City’s Emma Cox finished with two medals in the sectional, placing fourth in 5:16.95 in the 500 yard freestyle and helping the 400 freestyle relay team -- which also included Claire Sykes, Jordan Briggs and Emily Schulz -- finish sixth.

Sarah St. John, Claire Spain, Kiley Donovan, Emma Anselm, Rachel Heinz, Claire and Anna Rodgers and Emma Menke made up the Marquette team.

× Christian Rhoten 11 11 17 Edwardsville girls swimming coach Christian Rhoten discusses his team's performance at the Edwardsville Sectional on Saturday. The Tigers won their fourth straight sectional title.

× Garth Akal 11 11 17 Alton girls swimming coach Garth Akal discusses his team's performance in the Edwardsville Sectional on Saturday.