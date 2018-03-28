GIRLS TENNIS: Aces in the classroom

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton girls tennis team received a team academic award from the IHSA after turning in an unweighted grade point average of 3.27 in the 2017 fall season.

The Alton girls’ tennis team earned a team academic award from the IHSA.

The Redbirds had an unweighted team GPA of 3.27 for the 2017 fall season. The team's weighted GPA is 3.83. Varsity teams with an unweighted team GPA of 3.0 are eligible for the team academic award.

Alton also had six players named to the all-Southwestern Conference Academic team – Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias, Maddie Saenz, Nikki Lowe, Cali Giertz, and Mackenzie Giertz.

Other members of the varsity Redbirds are Skylar Wickenhauser, Mikayla Cox, Molly Gross, Taylor Jansen, Katie Mans, Alexa Mayfield, Cecelia Moan, Betsy Papin, Claire Puent, Josie Sands, Val Walters, Anna Bellm, Paige Rockholm, Angelina Taul, Lacy Fish, and Lydia Criveau.