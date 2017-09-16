GIRLS TENNIS: Alton places second at Logan Memorial Tournament

GODFREY – So close.

The Alton girls tennis team came up one point short of winning its third tournament championship this season on Saturday, when it competed in the inaugural Robert Logan Memorial Tournament at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High School and Gordon Moore Park.

The Redbirds finished second in the eight-team tournament with 45 points. The Triad Knights won the title with 46.

Still, Alton walked away from the tournament with a trophy for its finish.

The Redbirds finished in a tie for first with Quincy Notre Dame at the Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational on Aug. 20 and shared the team title with Glenwood at the Jacksonville Invitational on Sept. 9. They also got a fifth-place finish at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Tournament on Sept. 2.

This year's Alton tournament was named after the Marquette Catholic High grad and former AHS boys and girls tennis coach who passed away last September after a long battle with cancer. Saturday's event began with a moment of silence.

The No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles were played at LCCC, Nos. 3 and 4 singles were played at AHS and Nos. 2 and 3 doubles were played at Gordon Moore Park.

The Redbirds had a pair of champions in this year's event – junior Hannah Macias and sophomore Maddie Saenz.

Macias, the coach's daughter, won the No. 2 singles championship for the second year in a row after beating Triad's Caitlyn Smith 6-0, 6-1 in the title match. A year ago, Macias came from behind to beat Triad's Cathy Catalano in three sets in the No. 2 singles championship.

Saenz won her first Alton tournament title after beating Highland's Ashley Basden 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles title match. She also was one of two players in the tournament – the other was Taylor Fleming of Highland – to earn the sportsmanship award.

Alton also got second-place finishes from its No. 1 singles player, Abby Fischer, and its No. 2 (Val Walters and Ainsley Fortschneider) and No. 3 (Molly Gross and Lexi Mayfield) doubles teams. Fischer lost to Collinsville's Jennaka Cain 7-6, 6-1 in the finals and both doubles teams fell to Triad in their championship matches.

Triad, which won last year's tournament, placed first in three flights.

The seven-hour tournament ended with Triad's Bailey Grigg beating Marquette Catholic's Leah Hoefert 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles championship match at AHS. Had Grigg lost, the Redbirds would have shared the team title with Triad.

Hoefert was the only player to reach the finals for Marquette, which placed fifth with 28 points. She defeated Alton's Nikki Lowe and Civic Memorial's Erin Griffin to advance to the finals.

The Explorers also got a third-place finish from Katie Ventimiglia in No. 3 singles and a fourth-place finish from Maria Wendle at No. 2 singles.

CM finished sixth with 25.5 points and earned the team's sportsmanship award. The Eagles' top finish came from No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Butkovich and Mia Dougherty. The squad placed third after beating Highland in the third-place match.

The Bethalto school also got fourth-place finishes in No. 3 singles (Morgan Butler), No. 4 singles (Griffin) and No. 1 doubles (Jenna Robinson and Ashley Alexander).

The Granite City Warriors placed eighth with 16.5 points. Rebecca Loftus turned in the team's top finish, placing third at No. 4 singles.

Highland finished third with 36.5 points, Collinsville came in fourth with 30 and Jersey was seventh with 21.5.

Alton, CM, Marquette and Granite City will return to action on Monday. The Redbirds will play a quadrangular match at Triad, CM and Marquette will square off at LCCC and Granite City will play a home match against Althoff. All matches will start at 4 p.m.

× Hannah Macias wins Alton title 9 16 17 Alton junior Hannah Macias serves at match point in the No. 2 singles championship match against Triad's Caitlyn Smith at the Robert Logan Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Community College.

× Hannah Macias 9 16 17 Alton junior Hannah Macias discusses her No. 2 singles championship at the Robert Logan Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

× Jesse Macias 9 16 17 Alton coach Jesse Macias discusses his team's performance in the Robert Logan Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The Redbirds placed second to Triad with 45 points.

× Leah Hoefert 9 16 17 Marquette Catholic's Leah Hoefert discusses her second-place finish in No. 4 singles in the Robert Logan Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

× Matt Carmody 9 16 17 Civic Memorial coach Matt Carmody discusses his team's performance as well as receiving the tournament's sportsmanship award at the Robert Logan Memorial Tournament on Saturday.