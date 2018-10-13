GIRLS TENNIS: And then there were two

A pair of Riverbend area seniors will end their high school tennis careers with a trip to the state tournament.

Alton's Hannah Macias and Marquette Catholic's Maria Wendle qualified for the state tournament, scheduled to begin Thursday and end on Saturday in suburban Chicago. Both will be making their first state trips.

Macias placed fourth in singles in the Class AA Belleville East Sectional on Friday and Saturday, making her the first Alton player since Janelle Wilson in '14 to qualify for state. She defeated Springfield's Maya Hoffman in two sets in the quarterfinals to clinch a state berth. Macias lost to Belleville East's JoJo Skaer in two sets in the semifinals and Edwardsville's Chloe Trimpe in three sets in the third-place match.

Opening-round matches of the Belleville East Sectional was played at Kings Point and St. Clair Tennis Club on Friday due to rain. Saturday's semifinals, third-place and championships matches were played at Belleville East.

Wendle qualified for state after winning her quarterfinal match on Saturday at the Class A Triad Sectional, making it the seventh time in nine years Marquette has at least one state qualifier. Wendle will play in the sectional semifinals on Monday.

Friday's opening-round matches were postponed due to rain.

Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana saw their seasons come to a close as they didn't qualify for anyone out of quarterfinals on Saturday at Triad. Granite City's season ended on Friday after the Warriors didn't get any victories in the Belleville East Sectional.