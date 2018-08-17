GIRLS TENNIS: Area netters set for start of '18 season

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton girls tennis coach Jesse Macias talks with his daughter, Hannah, at the Southwestern Conference Tournament in 2017.

The area girls tennis season officially begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, when the Alton Redbirds and the Roxana Shells compete in the second annual Andy Simpson Memorial Doubles Tournament at Alton High School.

The tournament is named after the longtime ambassador of tennis in the Riverbend area . Simpson died in 2016.

Alton shared the team title last year with Quincy Notre Dame with 36 points. Roxana was sixth with 20.

East Alton-Wood River and Granite City start their tennis seasons on Monday on the road. The Oilers travel to Greenville, while the Warriors head to Waterloo. Civic Memorial starts its season on Tuesday with a home match against Hillsboro, Marquette Catholic begins its season on Aug. 27 with a home match against Roxana.

Last year, Marquette and Roxana each had entries at the Class A state tournament. Shelby Jones played singles for the Explorers, while Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo played doubles for the Shells. All three players have graduated.