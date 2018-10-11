GIRLS TENNIS: Area teams set for postseason

× Expand Submitted photo The Marquette Catholic senior class poses during its match against Alton on Tuesday. The Explorers will compete in the Class 1A Triad Sectional on Friday.

After finishing with its first winning dual-match season in 20 years, the Civic Memorial girls tennis team will look to turn in a strong showing at the Class 1A Triad Sectional on Friday and Saturday.

CM, Marquette Catholic, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River will compete in the nine-team tournament, which starts at 1 p.m. Friday. All matches will be played at Triad High School.

Alton and Granite City will compete in the Class 2A Belleville East Sectional, which also starts at 1 p.m. Friday. Matches will be played at Belleville East and Belleville West.

The top four entries in singles and doubles in both tournaments advance to the state tournament in suburban Chicago next week.

Roxana had at least one state qualifier in each of the last five years. A year ago, the Shells qualified their doubles team of Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo to state. Both players have graduated.

Marquette had at least one state qualifier in six of the last eight years. Shelby Jones, who also graduated, competed at state in singles for the third time last fall.

CM wrapped up its regular season with a 9-7 record after losing 5-4 to Greenville on Tuesday. The Eagles clinched their first winning season since 1998 after beating Mascoutah 7-2 on Oct. 2. Seniors Jenna Robinson, Ashley Alexander, Erin Griffith and Mia Dougherty have been among the top players for CM this season.

Alton also finished with a winning season, going 13-4-1, including an 11-0 win over Marquette on Tuesday in the regular season finale for both teams at Lewis and Clark Community College. Hannah Macias, sisters Mackenzie and Cali Giertz, Lexi Mayfield, Molly Gross, Josie Sands and Katie Manns make up the Redbirds' senior class.

Marquette's senior class includes Maria Wendle, Grace Dennis, Emily Fazio, Katie Ventimiglia and McKaylah Bell.