GIRLS TENNIS: Edwardsville wins SWC tournament title

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville girls tennis team celebrated another Southwestern Conference tournament championship on Saturday.

Now, the Tigers are focusing on capturing a sectional tournament title on their home court.

Edwardsville finished first with 67 points at the eight-team SWC tournament, held on Friday and Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center, Liberty Middle School and SIUE. The Tigers won by just two points over Belleville East, which finished with 65 points.

The Alton Redbirds placed fifth with 37 points and the Granite City Warriors came in seventh with 21.

O'Fallon was third with 55.5 points, Belleville West finished fourth with 45.5, Collinsville was sixth with 24 and East St. Louis placed eighth with 9.

Nos. 1 and 2 singles and doubles were played at EHS, Nos. 3 and 4 singles and No. 3 doubles were played at Liberty and Nos. 5 and 6 singles were played at SIUE. Doubles were played on Friday and singles were played on Saturday.

With the tournament title, the Tigers captured the outright SWC title for the sixth straight year. Edwardsville won the league championship for the 11th time in program history.

Next weekend, the Tigers will look to win the sectional championship for the 21st straight year as they host the Class 2A Edwardsville Sectional, which starts at 1 p.m. Friday and ends on Saturday.

Alton, Granite City, Belleville East, Belleville West, O'Fallon, Collinsville, Quincy and Springfield will also play in the sectional.

Last year, the Tigers won the Class 2A sectional tournament at Belleville East and had their entire team qualify for state. The IHSA introduced the two-class system in girls tennis in '16.

Three singles matches in the SWC tournament weren't completed due to rain. Two of them involved EHS seniors Grace Desse and Mady Schreiber.

Desse was two points away from a tournament title in her No. 2 singles championship match against Belleville East's Isabel Burwitz when play was halted. She won the first game 6-2 and was leading 5-1 in the second. Both players were at deuce before play stopped.

Schreiber was playing Belleville East's JoJo Skaer in the No. 3 singles title match before it got suspended.

The Tigers won championships in four flights.

Desse and junior Abby Cimarolli won a championship in No. 1 doubles, beating O'Fallon's Miley Brunner and Kate Macaluso 6-4, 7-5 in the title match.

Juniors Natalie Karibian and Annie McGinnis won the No. 3 doubles title after beating Belleville East's Courtney Smith and Maddy Buschur 6-2, 6-1.

Cimarolli defeated O'Fallon's Abbey Byrnside 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 4 singles championship match and Chloe Trimpe knocked off Belleville East's Maddy Hamilton 6-0, 6-7, 10-8 in the No. 5 singles title match.

Edwardsville also got second-place finishes from Karibian (No. 1 singles) and Schreiber and Trimpe (No. 2 doubles) and a third-place finish from McGinnis in No. 6 singles.

Karibian, who won a No. 2 singles title in last year's SWC tournament, advanced to the No. 1 singles finals by coming from behind to beat Brunner 4-6, 7-6, 10-4 in the semifinals.

Schreiber advanced to the No. 3 singles finals by coming back to beat O'Fallon's Emily Fritz 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the semifinals.

For Alton, senior Abby Fischer placed fourth in No. 1 singles for the Redbirds' best finish in the tournament. The Redbirds placed fifth in eight flights.

Fischer came from behind to beat Belleville West's Kaitlyn Fiedler 3-6 6-0, 10-1 in a first-round singles match to guarantee a top-four finish. She lost to Belleville East's Chloe McIssac in the semifinals and Brunner in the finals.

Alton got fifth-place finishes from Hannah Macias (No. 2 singles), Maddie Saenz (No. 3 singles), Nikki Lowe (No. 4 singles), Cali Giertz (No. 5 singles) and Mackenzie Giertz (No. 6 singles), Fischer and Macias (No. 1 doubles), Saenz and Lowe (No. 2 doubles) and the Giertzes (No. 3 doubles).

Granite City finished sixth in three flights and seventh in six. The Warriors played Collinsville in the consolation semifinals in all nine flights and lost six of them.

Senior Kourtney Singleton placed sixth in No. 1 singles and teamed up with senior Maya Ware to finish sixth in No. 1 doubles. Junior Olivia Brinker and sophomore Emma Van Buskirk placed sixth in No. 2 doubles.

× Dave Lipe 10 7 17 Edwardsville girls tennis coach Dave Lipe discusses his team's championship in the Southwestern Conference Tournament over the weekend at Edwardsville.

× Abby Cimarolli 10 7 17 Edwardsville junior Abby Cimarolli discusses her championship in No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles at the Southwestern Conference Tournament over the weekend at Edwardsville.

× Abby Fischer 10 7 17 Alton senior Abby Fischer discusses her performance at the Southwestern Conference Tournament over the weekend at Edwardsville. She finished fourth in No. 1 singles and fifth in No. 2 doubles with Hannah Macias.