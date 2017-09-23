GIRLS TENNIS: EHS finishes 3-1 at Southern Illinois Duals

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville girls tennis team didn't finish with an undefeated record at this year's Southern Illinois Duals at the EHS Tennis Center.

Still, the Tigers turned in a strong showing at the tournament, finishing with a 3-1 record. They beat Normal Community, Quincy and Rock Island and suffered their only loss to Rock Bridge, a school in Columbia, Mo.

Edwardsville improved to 17-10 with one dual match remaining. The Tigers travel to O'Fallon in their Southwestern Conference finale at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They're 6-0 in SWC play.

EHS has two more regular season tournaments remaining. The Tigers will compete in the Lockport Invitational on Sept. 29-30 and the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Oct. 6-7 at Belleville East.

The Tigers will host the Class AA sectional tournament at the EHS Tennis Center on Oct. 13-14.

EHS defeated Normal Community 8-0 and Quincy 6-2 on Friday.

Against Normal, Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse, Abby Cimarolli and Grace Hackett won singles matches and the doubles teams of Chloe Trimpe/Mady Schreiber, Tymei Dappert/Hayley Earnhardt, Annie McGinnis/Alyssa Wilson and Morgan Marshall and Kasey Schroeder picked up victories.

Against Quincy, Karibian, Hackett and Wilson came out on top in singles and the doubles teams of Desse/Cimarolli, Trimpe/Schreiber and Marshall/Schroeder recorded wins.

The Tigers celebrated senior day on Friday. Desse, Schreiber and Dappert make up the Tigers' senior class.

Edwardsville started Saturday morning with a 7-0 loss to Rock Bridge, which won the Missouri Class 2 state tournament the last two years. The Tigers lost all of their flights in two sets.

About an hour later, EHS bounced back with a 5-0 win over Rock Island, losing only two games.

McGinnis and Hackett won singles matches and the doubles teams of Desse/Cimarolli, Trimpe/Schreiber and Marshall and Schroeder picked up victories.

The Southern Illinois Duals is co-hosted by Edwardsville and Belleville East. Other teams that participated were Althoff, Hinsdale South, O'Fallon, Triad and Normal University.

The Tigers finished 3-0 in last year's tournament, including a 4-3 victory over Rock Bridge.

× Dave Lipe 9 23 17 Edwardsville girls tennis coach Dave Lipe discusses his team's performance at the Southern Illinois Duals on Saturday. The Tigers finished with a 3-1 record.

× Grace Desse 9 23 17 Edwardsville senior Grace Desse discusses her team's performance in the Southern Illinois Duals on Friday and Saturday.