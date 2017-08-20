GIRLS TENNIS: First annual Andy Simpson Doubles Invite a success

GODFREY — Antigone “Andy” Simpson did a lot for tennis in the Riverbend.

When the longtime ambassador for the sport passed away last year the Alton tennis program wanted to do something to honor her, so the Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational was created.

The doubles tournament unfolded on Saturday at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College and Alton High School. The Redbirds did her proud, sharing the team title with Quincy Notre Dame in the inaugural event.

The Birds gathered 36 points to tie QND. Bradley Bourbonnais was third with 23.5 followed by Rochester (22.5), Collinsville (20.5), Roxana (20), Duchesne (13.5) and Greenville (9).

Alton grabbed championships at both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. The duo of Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias pulled out the top flight title with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over QND’s Claire Moore and Emily Vonderheide. At No. 2 it was AHS’ Maddie Saenz and Nikki Lowe winning 6-3, 6-3 over Abigail Ley and Allison Steinkamp of QND.

Roxana’s top finishers were its No. 1 doubles squad of seniors Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo, who won 6-2, 6-3 over Catherine Gray and Myra Zaheer of Bourbonnais for third place in the top flight.

Alton also took second place at No. 4 and No. 5 doubles. Val Walters and Lexi Mayfield of the Redbirds fell 6-2, 6-0 to QND’s Jamie Steinkemp and Amelia Smith in the No. 4 flight, while Skylar Wickenhauser and Molly Gross of Alton lost 6-4, 6-3 to Elodie Rowlie and Mollie Morrissey of Rochester in the No. 5 finals.

Cali and Mackenzie Giertz of AHS took third at No. 3 with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Lexi Ludgate and Brooke Mask of Collinsville.

Delaney Tyler and Anna-Marie Bailey of the Shells were the consolation champs at No. 3, beating Erica Bunch and Faith Andrews of Rochester, 6-3, 6-3, while Roxana’s Hannah Robinson and Stephanie Kamp nabbed the consolation title at No. 5, besting Julie Schueppert and Courtney Compton of Duchesne, 6-3, 6-4.

At No. 2, Lauren and Abbey Gegen of the Shells dropped a 7-5, 7-5 match to Lauren LaMore and Harley Ondo of Bourbonnais in the consolation finals and at No. 4 Roxana’s Jessica Levan and Amanda Orr fell 6-3, 6-2 to Rochester’s Grace McCall and Samantha Schrader in the consolation finale.

The Redbirds will continue honoring fallen members of the Riverbend tennis community when they play host to the Robert Logan Memorial Tournament in September, formerly the Riverbend Tournament. Logan, a Marquette Catholic High grad and former boys and girls tennis coach at Alton High, passed away last year after a long battle with cancer. Both Logan and Simpson passed away in 2016, leaving a void in the Riverbend tennis family, these tournaments live on to honor their memories.

× Jesse Macias 8-19-17 Alton girls tennis coach discusses the Redbirds tying for first place in the first Andy Simpson Doubles Invite and the importance of honoring the late Antigone "Andy" Simpson and what she meant to tennis in the Riverbend.

× Mike Kathriner 8-19-17 Roxana girls tennis coach Mike Kathriner talks about the Shells opening the season at the inaugural Andy Simpson Doubles Invite on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Community College.

× Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias 8-19-17 The No. 1 doubles tandem of Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias discuss their championship from the Andy Simpson Doubles Invite on Saturday.