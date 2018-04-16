GIRLS TENNIS: Gem City-bound

× Expand Submitted photo Roxana senior Haley Milazzo (front row, center) recently announced that she will play tennis at Quincy University next year. Milazzo is flanked by her family and coaches.

After enjoying an outstanding senior season that included a second straight South Central Conference doubles championships and her first trip to the state tournament, Haley Milazzo will continue her tennis career at Quincy University, an NCAA Division II school, in the 2018-2019 season.

The Roxana senior recently announced that she will join the Hawks' tennis program that is coached by Mark Schuering.

Last fall, Milazzo teamed up with Sara Kreutztrager, who plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College next year, to win the South Central Conference title, place third in the Andy Simpson Doubles Tournament and fourth in the Class A Althoff Sectional. The fourth-place finish at sectionals clinched a state berth for Milazzo and Kreutztrager.