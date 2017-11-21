GIRLS TENNIS: Marquette’s Jones to play at Millikin

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette's Shelby Jones announced she will play tennis at Millikin University on Thursday at MCHS. Seated left to right are Mark Jones, father, Shelby Jones and Kimberly Jones, mother. Standing from left to right are Marquette principal Mike Slaughter, girls tennis head coach Mike Walters and Explorer AD Jack Holmes.

On Thursday at Marquette Catholic High, senior Shelby Jones announced she will continue her girls tennis career at Millikin University in Decatur.

Jones is a three-time state qualifier for the Explorers. She advanced to state in the single-class system as a freshman and sophomore and then in Class A as a senior. She missed the cut as a junior.

Jones went 1-2 at state this season, winning her first match 6-1, 6-1 over Marion’s Ana Cuartas before falling in her next two contests. For her career at state, Jones finished with a 3-6 mark. She won one match in each of her three state appearances.

The best sectional finish of her career was third at the 2015 Alton Sectional when she was a sophomore. She was fourth at sectionals as a freshman and a senior.

She heads to Millikin which plays at the Division III level. The Big Blue were 8-6 in the fall of 2017.

Jones also competes on the Marquette girls bowling team, which enjoyed its inaugural season as a program last year. As a junior with the bowling squad, Jones became the first sectional qualifier for the Explorers in its history, advancing out of the Triad Regional. She saw her season end at the Belleville East Sectional though, collecting a total of 1,169 pins to finish 25th, but miss the cut to go to state.