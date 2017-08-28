GIRLS TENNIS: Rain shortens match, but can’t dampen Roxana’s day

ROXANA — Rain fell on the Roxana High tennis courts Monday, shortening the match between the Shells and rival Marquette Catholic Explorers.

The steady rain came in between the singles and doubles matches, but couldn’t dampen the day for Roxana, which earned a 5-1 victory over Marquette. It marks the second straight season the Shells have topped the Explorers, after besting them 5-4 at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College in 2016.

Marquette’s lone win came at No. 1 singles where Shelby Jones defeated Roxana’s Haley Milazzo 6-1, 6-2.

The Shells swept the rest of the singles matches. Sara Kreutztrager won 6-1, 6-2 over Katie Ventimigilia at No. 2, Lauren Gegen prevailed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 over Leah Hoefert, Abbey Gegen bested Eleonore Scroggins 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4, Delaney Tyler won 6-3, 5-7, 10-5 at No. 5 against Emily Berkinbile and Jessica Levan defeated Emily Fazio 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.

