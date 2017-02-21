GIRLS' TENNIS: Redbirds net high honors

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton girls' tennis team recently received the IHSA Team Academic Award.

The Alton girls’ tennis team has been recognized by the IHSA with the Team Academic Award.

Varsity teams with an unweighted team grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible for the honor.

The AHS girls' tennis team had an unweighted team grade point average of 3.47. The team weighted grade point average is 3.9.

In addition to the team academic award, Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias were named to the SWC All-Academic Team.

Besides Fischer and Macias, other members of the varsity team include Abby Peipert, Lucy Phillips, Skylar Wickenhauser, Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Julia Graves, Molly Gross, Taylor Jansen, Katie Manns, Alexa Mayfield, Cecelia Moan, Betsy Papin, Claire Puent, Josie Sands, Nicole Lowe, Madelyn Saenz, Val Walters.