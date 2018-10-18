GIRLS TENNIS: Season ends for Macias, Wendle at state

Macias and Wendle

Alton's Hannah Macias and Marquette Catholic's Maria Wendle saw their high school tennis careers come to an end on Thursday at the IHSA state girls tennis tournament.

The seniors were eliminated after their second-round consolation matches of their respective divisions. The seniors finished with 1-2 records.

Macias, a senior, competed in the Class AA division. She started tournament play with 6-0, 6-0 loss to Benet Academy's Daniella Nenadovich in the first round. She came back to beat Huntley's Ruhi Gulati 7-5, 6-3 in a first-round consolation match before being eliminated by Downers Grove South's Gerda Jucys with a 6-2, 6-1 loss in the second round consolation bracket.

Wendle fell to Herrin's Reagan Ridgeway 6-0, 6-1 in a second-round consolation match in Class A. The Marquette senior began tournament play with a 7-6, 6-3 loss to Quincy Notre Dame's Clair Moore in the first round. She remained alive in the tournament with 7-6, 6-1 win over Morgan Park Academy's Ayanna King in a first-round consolation match before losing to Ridgeway.

Macias and Wendle competed at state for the first time. Macias qualified for state by placing fourth in the Class AA Belleville East Sectional on Saturday, making her the first Redbird state qualifier since '14. Two days later, Wendle clinched a state berth by finishing second in the Class A Triad Sectional, making it the seventh time in nine years Marquette had at least one state qualifier.