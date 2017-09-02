GIRLS TENNIS: Tigers earn third at Heather Bradshaw Invite

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers finished in third place in the annual Heather Bradshaw Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

EHS went 3-1 as a team in the tournament. After rolling past Carbondale 5-0 and Prairie Ridge 11-1 on Friday, the Tigers split with New Trier’s A and B squads on Saturday.

Edwardsville fell 5-0 to New Trier’s A team and defeated the Trevians’ B unit 3-2 in the third-place match.

In the third-place match EHS’ Natalie Karibian won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Grace Desse and Abby Cimarolli prevailed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Chloe Trimpe and Mady Schreiber won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles to supply the victories. Annie McGinnis of the Tigers competed at No. 2 singles, falling 6-3, 6-3 and Grace Hackett and Alyssa Wilson were defeated 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.

Earlier in the day in the semifinals Karibian fell 7-5, 7-6 in a hard fought No. 1 singles match, while McGinnis lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2. In doubles Desse and Cimarolli were defeated 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1, while Timpe and Schreiber lost a marathon match 6-3, 2-6, 12-10 at No. 2 and Hackett and Wilson fell 6-3, 6-3.

New Trier’s A squad met St. Joseph Academy in the championship round, prevailing 5-0. The Trevians didn’t drop a match all weekend.

The annual tournament is in honor of the late Bradshaw, who was an assistant coach with the Tigers from 2003-05. She died tragically in a car accident while vacationing in Florida. The tournament was put in place to honor her memory. It was sponsored by Scott Credit Union and featured 38 teams over three flights played at 16 different sites. Roxana played in the challenger’s bracket while Alton JV and Metro East Lutheran competed in the futures bracket. EHS was in the championship bracket.

Edwardsville is back in action at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in its Southwestern Conference opener at Alton.

× Natalie Karibian 9-2-17 Edwardsville No. 1 singles player Natalie Karibian discusses her weekend at the Heather Bradshaw Invitational. Karibian went 3-1 and the Tigers took third as a team.

× Grace Desse and Abby Cimarolli 9-2-17 Grace Desse and Abby Cimarolli of Edwardsville discuss their performance as a doubles team in the Heather Bradshaw Invite on Friday and Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center.