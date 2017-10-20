GIRLS TENNIS: Two area doubles teams remain alive at state

A pair of area doubles teams remains alive in the state tennis tournament in suburban Chicago.

Edwardsville's Grace Desse and Abby Cimarolli and Roxana's Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo both finished 2-1 in the first day of the state tournament and will be playing in the third round consolation bracket today.

In Class 1A, Kreutztrager and Milazzo defeated St. Thomas More's Mia Stipes and Delaney Tressler 7-5, 6-3 in the first round, lost to Bloomington Central Catholic's Maggie Stopa and Charlie Sartoris 6-3, 6-4 in the second round and beat Piper Marcum and Jarryn Jones of Centralia 6-3-6-3 in a second-round consolation match.

The Roxana seniors will play Olivia Gunn and Allison Bergh of Champaign Central in a third-round consolation match. They're playing at state for the first time.

In Class 2A, Desse and Cimarolli lost their first-round match 6-2, 6-1 to Benet Academy's Kendall Schrader and Daniella Nenadovich before coming back to beat Meghan Maynard and Natalie Singh of Lincoln-Way West 6-1, 6-1 in a first-round consolation match and Jayne Fradin and Kendall Oldham of Glenbrook South 6-0, 6-3 in a second-round consolation match.

Desse, a senior, and a Cimarolli, a junior, will play Sophia Kreider and Maya Jamroz of Oak Park-River Forest in a third-round consolation match today.

Desse is playing at state for the third time. Last year, she teamed up with Morgan Colbert to finish fourth in doubles. Cimarolli is making her second state appearance.

Two area singles players were eliminated on Thursday.

Edwardsville junior Natalie Karibian, who competed at state for the third straight year, finished 0-2 after losing to Lily Tiemeyer of Highland Park and Jacquelyne Qi of Naperville Central in Class 2A action.

Marquette Catholic senior Shelby Jones finished 1-2 in her third trip to state. She beat Marion's Ana Cuartas 6-1, 6-1 in the first round before losing back-to-back matches to Claudia Miller of North Shore Country Day and Reagan Ridgway of Herrin in Class 1A.