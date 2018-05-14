GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Area athletes set for state meet in Charleston

Last spring, Jayden Ulrich competed in the Illinois Elementary School Association state track meet while she was a student at East Alton Middle School.

Now a freshman at East Alton-Wood River High School, Ulrich will compete in the state track meet in the high school level for the first time. Ulrich will be the Oilers' lone representative at the Class 2A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She will be competing in the shot put.

Ulrich qualified for state in the event by placing second in the Lanphier Sectional last week in Springfield. Last year, Ulrich won an IESA state title in the shot put, becoming the first East Alton athlete to capture a state championship in track.

The Alton Redbirds, Marquette Catholic Explorers, Edwardsville Tigers and Granite City Warriors are the other area teams that will have athletes competing at the state meet, which starts Thursday and ends on Saturday. Class 1A preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday, Class 2A and 3A preliminaries will run on Friday and the finals of all three classes will be on Saturday.

The Redbirds will have three individuals and one relay team at the Class 3A state meet. Katie Mans (high jump), Laila McNeal (long jump), Jeanea Epps (100-meter dash) and the 4x100 team of Epps, McNeal, Rashia Johnson and Alleyah Tuggle will represent Alton.

Last year, Mans earned her third straight all-state medal after placing third in the high jump. The 4x1 team of Epps, Tuggle, TyRiss Holloway and Daysha Lacey came in eighth, becoming the first Alton relay squad to receive all-state notice.

Edwardsville will have five entries in the Class 3A state meet. Lorie Cashdollar (800), Abby Korak (1,600), Quierra Love (200), the 4x8 team of Korak, Melissa Spencer, Maddie Miller and Jaydi Swanson and the 4x4 team of Cashdollar, Swanson, Elise Krone and Rachel Kubichek will represent the Tigers.

Cashdollar and the 4x8 team won sectional titles on Thursday at the Class 3A Danville Sectional.

Marquette qualified for the Class 1A state meet in four events. Riley Vickrey will compete in the 1,600 and 3,200 and the 4x1 and 4x2 relay teams are also heading to Charleston. Jessica Cutts, Kennedie Koetzle, Daryn Hill and Brooklyn Taylor compete in both relay events.

Vickrey won a sectional title in the 3,200 and the 4x2 squad came out on top at the Gillespie Sectional on Thursday.

Toni Rush will be the Warriors' lone representative at the Class 3A state meet. She will be competing in the 100 and 200.

Rush earned all-state medals in the relay events in each of the last two years. She helped the 4x1 place sixth last year and the 4x2 finish fourth the year before.