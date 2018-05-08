GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Area teams aim for Charleston

Nine area girls track teams will look to make a trip to the IHSA state track meet at Eastern Illinois University as they participate in sectional competition this week.

Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City will make the long trek to Danville to compete in the Class 3A sectional, which starts at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River will head north to Springfield to compete in the Class 2A Lanphier Sectional, which starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Marquette Catholic will compete in the Class 1A Gillespie Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Metro East Lutheran and Father McGivney will participate in the Class 1A Nashville Sectional at 4 p.m. Friday.

Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City competed in last year's Class 3A Belleville West Sectional.

Alton qualified for state in five events and won a sectional title in one of them. Senior Katie Mans, who plans to compete in the University of Illinois next year, placed first in the high jump in 5-5 and went on to finish third at state. She's a three-time defending sectional champion in the high jump.

Edwardsville qualified for state in four events and won sectional crowns in two of them – the 3,200-meter relay and the 1,600-meter run. Sophomore Abby Korak competed in both of those events.

Granite City also qualified for state in four events and sent a total of four athletes to Charleston. Junior Toni Rush is the Warriors' only returning state qualifier.

CM, Roxana and EA-WR competed in the Class 2A sectional meet at Springfield Southeast High last year. None of those schools had state qualifiers.

Marquette competed in the Class 1A Staunton Sectional in 2017 and had one state qualifier in sophomore Riley Vickrey, who advanced in the 3,200.

MELHS participated in the Class 1A Chester Sectional a year ago, but didn't have any state qualifiers.

Father McGivney will be competing in sectionals for the first time. The Glen Carbon school is in its first season in girls track.

The Class 1A, 2A and 3A state girls track meets are scheduled for May 17-19 at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium.