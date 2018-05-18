GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Three area athletes qualify for state finals

Alton senior Katie Mans will look to end her high school career with her fourth all-state medal, while Edwardsville senior Lorie Cashdollar and East Alton-Wood River freshman Jayden Ulrich are seeking their first all-state medal at the IHSA state girls track meet in Charleston.

All three athletes advanced out of preliminaries on Friday.

Mans jumped 5 feet, 4 inches in the Class 3A preliminaries in the high jump. She was one of 15 athletes who cleared a 5-4. Mans, who plans to attend the University of Illinois, is looking to become the first Alton athlete to earn all-state honors all four years. She placed third in the high jump last year, seventh as a sophomore and eighth as a freshman.

Cashdollar, who is headed to DePaul University next year, advanced to Saturday's Class 3A competition in the 800-meter run by finishing fourth in her heat and eighth overall with a 2:15.94. She's looking to become the first EHS athlete to earn an all-state medal in the 800.

Like Mans, Cashdollar is also competing at state for the fourth time. She ran in the 3,200-meter relay in each of the last three years.

Ulrich advanced to the Class 2A shot put finals in the shot put by throwing a 41-4.75 in Friday's preliminaries. She placed third in the heat and third overall.

Ulrich, who won a IESA state title in the shot put while she was at East Alton Middle School last year, will look to become the first EA-WR athlete to earn an all-state medal.

Mans and Ulrich are scheduled to compete in their finals at 10 a.m. Saturday. Cashdollar will run at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday in the 800 finals.

Also, Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey will compete in the Class 1A 3,200-meter finals at 10 a.m. Saturday.