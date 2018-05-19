GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Three's company

Three area athletes left Charleston with an all-state medal on Saturday.

Alton's Katie Mans earned her fourth all-state medal, while Edwardsville's Lorie Cashdollar and East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich received all-state notice for the first time at the IHSA state girls track meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Mans finished in a tie for fifth with Hersey's Alessia Olhava with a 5-5 in the Class 3A high jump competition, becoming the first Alton athlete to place at state all four years. She finished third in the high jump in her junior year, seventh in her sophomore season and eighth as a freshman.

Wauconda's Grace Daun won the high jump with a 5-8.

Mans, who plans to continue her track career at the University of Illinois, qualified for finals by jumping a 5-4 in preliminaries on Friday.

Ulrich became the first EA-WR athlete to earn a medal at the state girls track meet after finishing fourth with a throw of 41 feet in the Class 2A shot put.

Ulrich, who won a IESA title in the shot put last year while she was at East Alton Middle School, qualified for finals by placing third in her heat and third overall with a 41.4.75.

Cashdollar became the first Edwardsville athlete since '13 to earn all-state honors after finishing seventh with a school-record 2:15.19 in the Class 3A 800-meter run. She also became the first EHS athlete to receive a medal in the 800.

Cashdollar, who plans to compete in track and cross country in DePaul University next year, qualified for the finals by running a 2:15.94. She competed at state for the fourth time. She ran in the 3,200-meter relay in each of the last three years.