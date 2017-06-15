Granite City Girls Track Athlete of the Year

TyKiaza Jones’ high school track career is off to a flying start.

After two years, the Granite City sophomore has been one of the team’s top performers in the sprint and hurdle events. She also competed in the state meet twice and earned all-state medals both times.

“Coming into high school, I didn’t know how it was going to be,” said Jones, who earned all-state honors in the 100-meter hurdles when she was in eighth grade at Coolidge Junior High. “I thought it was going to be extremely tough, which it is. But for me, it’s fun because I enjoy the competition. In middle school, it always came easy to me, but high school has more competition and I really like it.”

Jones turned in a strong sophomore season, scoring a team-high 260 points in the sprint and hurdle events. She helped the 400-meter relay team — which also included seniors Niya Wilson and Robyn Pointer and sophomore Toni Rush — finish sixth in the Class 3A state meet. She also had three victories in the hurdle events.

The efforts earned Jones this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Girls Track Athlete of the Year award.

“My sophomore year was really fun for me because for me not doing hurdles in my freshman year and for me to come in my sophomore year and succeed the way that I did, it was really good for me,” Jones said.

A year ago, Jones helped the Warriors’ 4x2 place fourth, making it the first time in program history Granite City had a relay team earn all-state honors. She also competed in the 4x1, but that team was disqualified.

On May 20, Jones ran the third leg of the 4x1, which finished in 48.87 seconds. She also competed in the 4x2, but the squad didn’t qualify for finals.

Jones said she was thrilled to earn her second all-state medal this season.

“It’s pretty cool,” the sophomore said. “For us to go both years and qualify in each relay that we do, it was pretty amazing.”

Jones also helped the 4x1 win the Madison County large-school division championship in 48 seconds, breaking its own large-school division mark of 48.49 seconds that was set in ‘16. She also helped the 4x2 place third in 48.59 seconds in the Southwestern Conference meet.

In the hurdle events, Jones placed first in the 100-meter hurdles at the Freeburg Invitational and Madison County meet and in the 300-meter hurdles at the Belleville West Invitational. She also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles in a personal-best 14.72 seconds.

“I really enjoyed my season for hurdles,” Jones said. “I came in for indoor state and we had four meets and in each meet, I PR’ed and I kept going up in (state) rankings. So I really enjoyed it for indoor. I knew I was going to be in the top 10 for outdoor, but I didn’t think I was going to be where I was. It was pretty fun. I wish I could do it all over.”

Jones had a chance to qualify for state in the 100 hurdles at the Class 3A Belleville West Sectional on May 12, but she was disqualified in lane 5 and immediately broke down into tears.

“I was coming into my sophomore year to go to state (in the hurdles),” Jones said. “It was pretty hard for me because I got disqualified at indoor state as well.”

Jones also plays basketball at GCHS.

“Basketball really helped me a lot as far as conditioning and not being out of shape,” she said. “It helped me a lot because (trainer) Tate (Merten) had us running a lot.”

