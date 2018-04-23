GIRLS TRACK: Champaign dreams

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate THEO TATE PHOTO – Alton senior Katie Mans announced on April 23 that she plans to continue her track and field career at the University of Illinois. Pictured are Terry Mitchell, Jaida Moore, Mans, Azaki Carr and Bobby Everage.

Katie Mans came into the Alton High School auditorium on April 23 wearing a gray jacket.

Underneath it was a T-shirt of the school where the Alton senior was planning to continue her track career.

At 11:05 a.m., Mans unzipped her jacket to unveil her orange University of Illinois T-shirt in front of a large group of friends and family members. She got a large round of applause.

“I was nervous and excited,” Mans said. “Only my parents knew (I was going to Illinois). I didn't know how everybody else would take it, so obviously everyone supports me, so that's nice.”

Mans chose Illinois over Illinois State University and the University of Mississippi. She said she's happy that she'll get to stay closer to home for college next year.

“I'm so excited to go to U of I next year,” Mans said. “I really feel like it's about to be my next new home. The teammates, the coaches and I get along great, so I'm excited. I think we all have the same vision of what I want to do in the future.”

Mans said she has big plans while competing with the Fighting Illini.

“We're mostly looking at Tokyo (the Summer Olympics) for 2020,” the senior said. “We obviously want to get the 6-foot mark. Also, I'm studying molecular cellular biology, so going into the medicine world will be exciting.”

Mans will join an Illinois women's track program that is coached by Mike Turk. She said she decided to attend the Champaign school a month ago.

“The recruiting process was awesome,” the senior said. “I had a lot of colleges from all over the country constantly reaching out. Obviously, I chose to take only three official visits. Towards the end, I wanted to take more, but I knew that I wanted to go to the U of I, so I didn't want to waste anybody's time. I was excited.”

Mans will become the second Alton track athlete in three years to compete at the NCAA Division I level. LaJarvia Brown is currently in her sophomore year at Texas A&M University.

“LaJarvia helped me through the recruiting process, so that was exciting,” Mans said. “We were constantly talking back and forth and she gave me a lot of input and I respect her for that, so I'm excited and I'll be able to compete with her next year.”

Former Alton coaches Terry Mitchell and Azaki Carr were in attendance on Monday. Mitchell retired as Alton coach after the '16 season.

“It was so nice,” Mans said. “I loved having coach Mitch and coach Asaki coming and of course, my current coaches Bobby Everage and Jaida Moore. They're so supportive and they all really helped me become the athlete I am today and I couldn't be anywhere without them.”

Mans is enjoying an outstanding high school track career, winning the high jump 21 times and earning all-state honors in the event three times. She finished third in last year's Class 3A state meet.

“She's a competitor,” Mitchell said. “She hates to lose and she's a winner.”

Moore, who took over the Alton program last spring, said she's thrilled that Mans will continue her track career at the next level.

“This is like sending off my first child to college,” she said. “It means so much to me.”