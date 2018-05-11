GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: A brave new world

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville senior Rachel Pranger announced that she will be playing volleyball at Bradley University next year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Chris Pranger, Rachel Pranger and Dennis Pranger (back row) Edwardsville volleyball coach Jami Parker.

When she was a freshman, Rachel Pranger won a varsity spot for the Edwardsville volleyball team.

She immediately became a valuable member for the Tigers, finishing in the top five in career kills, aces and digs and helping her team win 108 matches.

“She's proven over the years just how durable she is, how athletic she is and how strong she is,” EHS coach Jami Parker said.

Next year, Pranger is planning on carry her strong play to Bradley University. The Edwardsville senior recently announced that she will be playing volleyball for the NCAA Division I school in Peoria for the 2018 fall season.

Pranger will join a Bradley program that finished 10-22 last fall. The Braves are coached by Carol Price-Torok and compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“I want to continue to work hard and be there and make them better whether it's me on the sidelines and me on the court,” Pranger said. “Anyway I can help them, I want to do that.”

Parker said she's happy that Pranger will continue her volleyball career in the Division I level.

“She took her time on this one,” the EHS coach said. “She has looked at a lot of schools. She talked to a lot of schools just to make sure that she had the right fit for herself. I'm happy for her that she has found that right niche and I'm excited that she's going to play ball. She's a tremendous player. I think she's going to have a great career wherever she goes.”

Pranger said she had considered going to Bradley after the volleyball season ended in November.

“I decided that I really like to play volleyball, so I was kind of behind everybody else,” she said. “I had to get a jump start on it this season and all of my coaches helped me do that. I found that place and took visits and some other places as well. While I was at Bradley, I just knew that was it and I told them while I was there that I want to be part of their family.”

Pranger also played basketball at EHS for four years. She helped the Tigers win four regional titles and four sectional crowns and qualify for the state tournament twice.

The senior said she had first considered playing basketball in college before deciding to play volleyball.

“I wasn't really thinking that basketball was right for me for the next four years,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that I could be the happiest I could be and that's with playing volleyball.”

Last fall, Pranger finished with 326 kills, 167 service points, 50 blocks and 303 digs and helped the Tigers win 32 matches and reach the Class 4A super-sectional round. She also earned all-Southwestern Conference honors for the fourth time.

Pranger said she enjoyed her time with the EHS volleyball program.

“It was amazing,” she said. “All of my girls are my best friends. We got to spend time together in hotels and things like that and it was a great time.”

Parker said Pranger showed great character during her high school volleyball career.

“She's gifted off the floor as she is off,” she said. “She's the young woman who takes the time to take care of others. I can't tell you how many nice things she did while she was on our program. She's a young woman who looks at people around her and tries to help them. That speaks volumes to the person that she is.”