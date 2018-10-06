GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Another title for Shells

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana volleyball team poses with its Red Bud Tournament championship trophy on Saturday.

Roxana's volleyball team brought home some more hardware on Saturday.

The Shells won the Red Bud Tournament by defeating the Wesclin Warriors in 21-15, 16-21, 17-15 in the championship match, making it the second time in a week Roxana captured a tournament title. The team won the Morrisonville Tournament on Sept. 29.

Roxana finished 4-0 in the eight-team Red Bud tournament. The Shells beat Lovejoy, Campbell Hill and Red Bud in pool play to advance to the championship match against Wesclin.

Macie Lucas was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and seniors Abi Stahlhut and Taylor Jackson – who celebrated a birthday – were named on the all-tournament team.

Lucas finished with 17 kills, 10 assists, 4 blocks, 12 digs, 23 service points and 10 aces in the four matches. Jackson had 20 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 15 digs, 10 service points and 2 aces and Stahlhut had 5 kills, 5 blocks and 1 dig.

Also for the Shells, Abby Kurth finished with 47 assists, 7 digs, 21 points and 3 aces, Abbi Zangori had 7 kills, 2 blocks and 1 dig, Kiley Winfree had 14 kills, 1 dig, 31 service points and 2 aces, Olivia Mouser had 10 digs, 18 points and 5 aces, Jacey Trask had 4 assists, 2 digs, 3 points and 1 ace, Makenzie Keller had 36 digs, 1 kill, 10 points and 2 aces, Darcey McGuire had 7 kills, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 3 digs, Cloe Copeland scored 3 digs and Lindsey Cameron had a kill.

Roxana improved to 22-7 and has won 11 of its last 12 matches. The Shells have five regular season matches remaining, including a South Central Conference match with Litchfield on Tuesday.