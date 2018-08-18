GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Area teams ready for '18

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate First-year Granite City girls volleyball coach Brittany Spotanski instructs her players during the first day of practice on Aug. 8.

The area volleyball season starts on Monday with two teams playing in a tournament and another playing on the road.

Roxana and Granite City will begin their seasons at the Roxana Invitational Tournament, while Alton travels to Columbia to take on the Eagles in its season opener.

Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River start their seasons at the Roxana tournament on Tuesday.

Roxana and Granite City will compete in pool play in the 16-team Roxana tournament on Monday. The Shells play Calhoun at 5 p.m., Father McGivney at 7 p.m., and Dupo at 8 p.m. The Warriors play Madison at 5 p.m., Valmeyer at 6 p.m., and Jersey at 8 p.m.

Monday marks the debut of Granite City girls volleyball coach Brittany Spotanski. She replaced Ginger Harrison as the Warriors'

CM and EA-WR will square off against each other at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Roxana. The Eagles play Brussels at 5 p.m., and Gillespie at 8 p.m. The Oilers play Gillespie at 6 p.m., and Brussels at 8 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, Marquette plays Bunker Hill at 5 p.m., Mount Olive at 6 p.m., and Southwestern at 8 p.m.

Out of the six area teams, only Roxana and Marquette celebrated winning seasons last year. The Shells won a school-record 25 matches and reached the Class 3A Roxana Regional semifinals. The Explorers finished 17-13 after going 13-19 the year before.